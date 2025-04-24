What is the link between immunisation and child development? Know how vaccines keep kids healthy Vaccination plays a pivotal role in a child’s early development by protecting them from serious illnesses. Here, the expert briefs about how immunisation supports healthy growth and which vaccines are essential for children's well-being.

Childhood is a crucial period for growth, learning, and development. During these early years, children are at a higher risk of suffering from infections because their immune systems are still developing. Undoubtedly, vaccination is one of the most effective ways to protect children from life-threatening diseases and improve their quality of life. By preventing illnesses that can delay or disrupt development, vaccines help children grow healthy. So, parents should ensure that their children receive their vaccines on time to safeguard their health. Know about the benefits of vaccination for children.

Which vaccines are important for children?

According to Dr Amar​Bhise, consultant—PICU (paediatric intensive care unit), neonatology, paediatrics, Motherhood Hospitals, Lullanagar, Pune, several vaccines are given during infancy and early childhood to protect against serious diseases.

Hepatitis B Vaccine: Shields children from liver infections caused by the hepatitis B virus.

DTP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis): Prevents three dangerous infections like diphtheria, whooping cough, and tetanus with this vaccine.

Polio Vaccine: Helps to protect against poliomyelitis, which can lead to paralysis. It is necessary to get the child vaccinated as per the expert’s advice, as many patients tend to miss the vaccination.

Flu shot: It is also imperative for children to stay healthy and hearty.

MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella): Offers protection against three contagious viral diseases and will reduce the chances of any complications.

Rotavirus Vaccine: Helps prevent severe diarrhoea in infants and young children.

Pneumococcal Vaccine: Reduces the risk of pneumonia, meningitis, and bloodstream infections.

How do vaccines keep children healthy?

Vaccines function by priming a child's immune system to identify and combat particular pathogens without actually causing the illness. When a child receives a vaccination, their body creates antibodies that help them fend off infections later in life. Less time spent in the hospital, less time missed from school, and more uninterrupted time for kids to develop, play, and learn are all benefits of illness prevention. In addition to being potentially fatal, illnesses like measles or meningitis can harm a child's brain, hearing, or physical development for a long time. Recall that vaccination helps create herd immunity, or community protection, which keeps even those who cannot receive vaccinations safe. Thus, parents provide their children with the best start in life by ensuring they receive the recommended vaccinations on time.

