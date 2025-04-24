Malaria in children: Why kids are more vulnerable and how to protect them Worried about your child falling sick during mosquito season? Here’s why malaria hits kids harder and what every parent can do to keep them safe.

New Delhi:

Malaria is a serious disease. It mainly spreads through the bites of infected female mosquitoes. Malaria is more common in warm or tropical regions. It can become life-threatening if overlooked or not treated on time. Malaria can cause several symptoms. This can include symptoms like high fever, chills, sweating, tiredness, vomiting, and body pain. Children are more vulnerable to malaria because their immune system has not yet developed fully. This makes it harder for their bodies to fight off infections.

Younger kids find it difficult to express how they are feeling, resulting in delayed diagnosis. Malaria can become severe quickly in children. This can further lead to complications like brain swelling, anaemia, or even severe damage to other organs.

How to Protect Children from Malaria?

When we spoke to Dr Bobby Sadawarti, Consultant Paediatrician, Neonatologist, Allergist, and Lactation Consultant at AIMS Hospital, Dombivali, he said it becomes crucial as a parent to take proactive steps to protect your children. It starts with making simple changes in your daily lifestyle that can make a bigger difference. Ensure that you are dressing them appropriately. If they are going outdoors, like playing with their friends, then try to dress them in full clothes. Long-sleeved t-shirts and full pants can help shield you from mosquito bites. Make your little one sleep under a mosquito net, especially at night when the risk of being bitten by infected mosquitoes is higher. Use mosquito repellents. Go for those that are safe and gentle on your child’s skin. Keep your home as well as the surrounding area clean. Drain any standing water where mosquitoes are more likely to breed. This can include flower pots, coolers, or buckets. Pay attention to early symptoms. Consult a doctor if your child is experiencing symptoms associated with malaria for a timely diagnosis.

