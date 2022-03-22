What is the gap between 1st, 2nd COVID-19 vaccine & booster shots in India & around the world? Details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 12-14 started on March 16, 2022, in India. In addition, all those above 60 are now eligible to get their "precaution" doses. But, after how long should one get the booster shot? In different parts of the world, there have been different durations of the gap between the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the third, which is being called a "precaution dose".

Health experts recommend that for better effectiveness of the vaccines people should not only get the complete dosage but also keep in mind the recommended gap duration between each dose.

Why should one maintain a gap between COVID 19 vaccine doses?

According to doctors, after the administration of the first dose, it takes 2-3 weeks for the antibodies to develop. The first dose is said to build a strong immune response against the SARs-COV-2 virus, whereas the second dose strengthens it further. Getting two doses is important for a better immune response.

What is recommended gap between COVID vaccines in India?

In the case of Covaxin the duration between two doses should be 4 to 6 weeks, whereas for Covishield it is 12-16 weeks. For Sputnik V, while it is a single dose vaccine, experts recommend getting two shots of it with a gap of 21 days.

What is "precaution dose", when can you get it?

According to COWIN, Precaution Dose is available for fully vaccinated HCW/FLW and Senior Citizens (60+ yrs) after 39 weeks from the 2nd dose. Citizens aged 60 years or more and having co-morbidities, should take precaution dose, only after medical advice.

Recommended gap between vaccine shots of Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna?

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is currently authorised as a single booster dose administered at least five months after completion of a primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to individuals 12 years of age and older. The maximum gap interval 28 days after the 2-dose primary series, as per the CDC. As for Moderna, after 2 shots of the vaccines, the individual can also get their additional primary dose at least 28 days after it.

Recommended gap between vaccine shots of Novovax?

Vaccine Novovax is the approved COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and above. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) two doses should be administered with an interval of 3-4 weeks.

Recommended gap between 1st, 2nd and booster doses for China's Sinovac-CoronaVac?

The Sinovac-CoronaVac product is an inactivated vaccine which is produced by Beijing-based pharmaceutical company Sinovac. Its easy storage requirements make it very manageable and particularly suitable for low-resource settings. WHO recommends the vaccine for use in adults 18 years and older, in a two-dose schedule with a spacing of two to four weeks.

