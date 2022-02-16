What is Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA); condition that Bappi Lahiri suffered from

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bappi Lahiri suffered from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

Highlights In obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), there are repeated interruptions in breathing while sleeping.

If you snore heavily and feel tired after a full night's sleep, you may have sleep apnea.

Obstructive sleep apnea is most common in older men, but it can affect anyone.

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri has passed away at the age of 69 on Wednesday. According to the doctors, he died due to obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). This is a very common sleeping disorder. In obstructive sleep apnea, the patient's throat gets choked while sleeping, because of which, the chest muscles work very hard to deliver the oxygen to the lungs. This can happen multiple times during the sleep and further lead to death. So what exactly is OSA and what is its treatment.

What is obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)

In obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), there are repeated interruptions in breathing while sleeping. Some of the reasons for this are obesity, the large size of the tongue and tonsils among others. OSA lowers oxygen levels in the blood and disrupts sleep, increasing the risk of heart attack and high blood pressure. This is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing stops and starts repeatedly. If you snore heavily and feel tired after a full night's sleep, you may have sleep apnea. Obstructive sleep apnea is most common in older men, but it can affect anyone, including children.

Common symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)

Excessive sleepiness during the day.

Shortness of breath or throat choking while sleeping.

Loss of sleep due to breathlessness or throat choking.

Dry mouth and sticking of throat while sleeping.

Headache in the morning.

High blood pressure.

Heavy snoring.

Treatment of Sleep Apnea

The use of a CPAP machine is essential for the treatment of sleep apnea. Patients suffering from sleep apnea are advised to use tongue retaining and mouthpiece while sleeping. It helps to reduce and open the blockage in the upper airway of the respiratory tract. Mouth and tongue therapy on the advice of the doctor strengthens the muscles. This therapy proves effective in the treatment of sleep apnea.

Also, it is advised to eat fruits rich in melatonin. Consuming pomegranate, grapes, cherries, cucumber etc. helps in getting good sleep. Eat a diet rich in fiber and whole grains. But while eating them, keep in mind that your weight does not increase. Obesity is one of the biggest hurdles in the treatment of sleep apnea. Eat low-fat products. Use olive oil, sunflower or flaxseed oil instead of ghee.