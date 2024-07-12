What is gastric headache? Know symptoms and home remedies to get relief

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the symptoms of gastric headache and home remedies to get relief from it.

Headache is a problem that can happen to anyone. But the problem starts when people start having frequent headaches. Sometimes this pain increases so much that a person is neither able to sleep properly nor stay awake. If this is happening to you too, then you may be suffering from gastric headache. Gastric headache is related to the stomach. In this, gas is formed in the stomach which gradually rises to the head and after that headache starts. If you are also struggling with this problem, then let us tell you what is a gastric headache and how to get relief from it.

What is a gastric headache?

In gastric headache, a person is suffering from a gas problem along with a headache. This problem arises due to indigestion, poor digestion, especially problems in the stomach and intestines. When food is not digested, gas starts forming in the stomach, due to which pain starts on one side of the head.

Symptoms of gastric headache

Nausea and vomiting

Abdominal pain or cramps

Flatulence and gas

Indigestion and acid reflux

Diarrhea or constipation

Gastric headache occurs due to these reasons

Gastric headaches can be caused by consuming spoiled food. Eating too much food can also cause this problem which can lead to discomfort and headache. Consuming spicy food can irritate the stomach, which can lead to bloating and headaches. Not drinking enough water can cause dehydration, which can cause gastric headaches. Hormonal fluctuations during menstruation and pregnancy are also a cause of gastric headaches.

Try these home remedies for gastric headaches:

Peppermint tea: Drinking a cup of peppermint tea helps reduce stress and relax muscles, which can treat upset stomach and indigestion.

Basil leaves: Chewing 6-7 basil leaves can reduce stomach bloating and gas, which can provide relief from headaches.

Lemon and warm water: Lemon and warm water can help relieve stress and stomach upset.

Fennel: Fennel seeds can provide relief from bloating, heartburn, gas and loss of appetite.

Chamomile: Chamomile has anti-inflammatory properties that can relieve stomach cramps.

