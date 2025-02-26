What is fibromyalgia? Know causes, symptoms and prevention tips from Swami Ramdev In the changing weather, people complain of headaches, poor digestion and sometimes fatigue and weakness which is also called fibromyalgia or delusional disease. Swami Ramdev has shared the best ways to get rid of this disease.

This changing weather is making people sick. Why is this happening? What is its solution? Here in this article, we will tell you everything. When we feel any discomfort in the body, we breathe fast but it is less deep due to which the air sacs of the lungs shrink, the level of carbon dioxide in the body increases and deep breathing increases the amount of oxygen in the body. As soon as the body gets proper oxygen, the pain is felt less. By the way, in the changing weather, there is no dearth of such people, who sometimes complain of headache, sometimes body pain, bad digestion, fatigue-weakness, which is also called fibromyalgia i.e., the disease of delusion and yoga is most effective in treating this condition. So let us learn the art of living a healthy and happy life from Swami Ramdev on the pretext of fibromyalgia.

What to do if fibromyalgia bothers you?

You need to eat whole grains, eat fruits and vegetables. Increase protein in the diet and try to eliminate vitamin D deficiency. Drinking plenty of water also helps.

Causes of fibromyalgia

Chronic illness

Infection

Genetic

Physical-Mental Injury

Stress

Symptoms of fibromyalgia

Fatigue

Sleeping issues at night

Anxiety

Headaches

Irritable bowel symptoms

Restless legs

Painful periods cycle

Trouble thinking

Effective remedies to get rid of fibromyalgia

Stretching

Walk

Swimming

Cycling

Climbing stairs

How to take care of yourself if you are dealing with fibromyalgia?

Try to get enough sleep, reduce stress and try to indulge in a regular workout. Eat a balanced diet and keep an eye on the symptoms.

How to avoid headaches?

Do not allow gas to form in the body and try to control acidity. Take wheatgrass and aloe vera. Balance the Kapha in the body. Put atomic oil in the nose and do Anulom-Vilom.

Drink Panchamrit to improve digestion.

Take one spoonful of each cumin, coriander, fennel, fenugreek and celery. Pour into clay or glass tumbler, soak in water overnight and drink on an empty stomach in the morning. Drink it for 11 consecutive days.

