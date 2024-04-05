What is Egg Freezing? Know ways to minimise the risks associated with ovarian stimulation

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know ways to minimise the risks associated with egg freezing.

Egg freezing, also known as oocyte cryopreservation, is the process of producing multiple eggs by stimulating a woman's ovaries with hormones. With the help of minimal procedures under sedation, these eggs are then retrieved from the ovaries. Once retrieved, the eggs are carefully frozen and stored at sub-zero temperatures. When the woman is ready to use the eggs, they are thawed, fertilized with sperm in a laboratory through in vitro fertilization (IVF), and implanted into the uterus. Owing to this process, women can preserve their fertility and potentially conceive at a later time. Earlier, women chose to freeze their eggs largely due to medical reasons. However, with time, there has been a substantial shift in the reasons for adopting egg freezing, such as changing lifestyles and career choices.

Recently, a Lancet study was published regarding the declining Total Fertility Rate in the country. The study stated that India’s fertility, which was slightly below 2 in 2021, would decrease to 1.29 by 2050. This can further increase the demand for egg freezing. However, according to Dr Shreya Gupta, Consultant, Birla Fertility & IVF, Lucknow, it is important to understand the potential risk factors and the subsequent precautionary measures for this process.

Understanding the risks and side effects associated with ovarian stimulation

Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS) is one of the main risks associated with ovarian stimulation. When the ovaries react too strongly to the hormones used for stimulation, OHSS can happen. This can cause pain, swelling, and, in extreme situations, an accumulation of fluid in the chest and belly. Despite the rarity of OHSS, women receiving ovarian stimulation must regularly monitor their health and take note of any discomfort or irregularity.

Ovarian stimulation frequently causes bloating, headaches, mood swings, and breast soreness, in addition to OHSS. Usually temporary, these adverse effects go away after the stimulation cycle is over. However, since they can cause discomfort and interfere with everyday activities, women must consult with their healthcare professionals about any issues they may have.

Another possible concern linked to ovarian stimulation is the potential for multiple pregnancies. Multiple pregnancies can raise the chance of difficulties for both the mother and the babies, including low birth weight and preterm birth, even though some may see this as a favourable outcome.

The emotional toll that ovarian stimulation might have on women must also be taken into account. Hormone injection procedures and regular monitoring checkups can be emotionally and psychologically draining. During this time, a lot of women feel worried, anxious, and frustrated, especially if they run into unforeseen difficulties or issues.

Minimizing the risks:

Medical supervision: Ovarian stimulation must be carried out under the guidance of a medical professional with expertise in reproductive treatments. Early detection of any issues during the stimulation cycle is made possible by routine monitoring.

Individualised Treatment: The process of ovarian stimulation for each patient must be customised, considering their age, ovarian reserve, and medical background. While lowering risks, a customized strategy can help maximise the result.

Close Monitoring: Women need to plan regular monitoring appointments during the stimulation cycle to measure hormone levels and ovarian response. This enables medical professionals to quickly address any issues and make modifications to the treatment wherever necessary.

Nutrition and Hydration: During ovarian stimulation, symptoms like bloating and pain can be managed by eating a balanced diet and staying properly hydrated.

Preventing Overexertion: While moderate exercise is normally safe to undertake during ovarian stimulation, intense exercise should be avoided to lower the chance of problems. For the body to react to treatment as best it can, rest is necessary.

Emotional Support: It's critical to control the emotional tension and worry brought on by ovarian stimulation. Emotional strain can be reduced by asking for aid from loved ones, joining support groups, or practising relaxation methods like yoga or meditation.

