What is Bell's Palsy? Know causes, symptoms, treatment and more about this disease Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde recently revealed that he has a neurological disease called Bell's Palsy, in which there is sudden weakness in the facial muscles, which affects his speaking ability. Let's know everything about this disease.

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde has been diagnosed with a disease called Bell's Palsy. It is a neurological disease that causes paralysis of the face. The disease causes weakness in the facial muscles. It happens suddenly and usually occurs in one part of the body. Dhananjay Munde told people on social media that he is unable to speak properly for more than two minutes, which hinders his participation in cabinet meetings and public events. Bell's Palsy is a temporary but dangerous condition that can cause the face to droop and cause difficulty in performing daily activities.

What is Bell's Palsy?

Bell's palsy is a sudden weakness in the facial muscles, often affecting one side of the face. It is believed to be caused by inflammation of the facial nerves, which control muscle movements. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), Bell's palsy affects about 40,000 people in the United States annually. The exact cause of Bell's palsy is still not known, but it can be caused by viral infections, weak immunity, nervous system problems, and genetics. Diabetics and asthma patients may also suffer from Bell's palsy.

Symptoms of Bell's Palsy

However, it takes time to understand the symptoms of this disease properly, but we can understand some of the signs because they are slightly different from normal.

Face drooping- This usually involves a weakness in the muscles on one side of the face, such as difficulty in closing the eyes and drooping of the mouth on one side.

Swelling in the mouth- When you smile or talk, one side of the face looks clumsy because it gets swollen.

Difficulty in opening one eye- In this, the patient's eye is not able to close completely, especially in opening or closing one eye.

Problem in speaking- This involves the inability to move the facial muscles properly, which affects the clarity of language, as is happening in the case of Minister Munde. He is not able to speak properly.

Change in taste- Sometimes, a change in taste may also be felt, especially in the part which has been affected by this disease.

Tearing or Dry Eyes- The patient is unable to blink properly because of the inability of his eyes to produce more tears, or sometimes they are not produced at all.

Hearing problems- Some patients also develop a condition called hyperacusis, which is an increased sensitivity to certain sounds in one ear.

Treatment of Bell's Palsy

This disease is usually treated with steroid medicines. One can also undergo physical therapy to strengthen facial muscles. Eye drops are used to protect the eyes. Over-the-counter painkillers such as ibuprofen are given for pain.

