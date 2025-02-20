Swollen ankles to bruises: 5 marks on your body can be an indication of serious illnesses Changes in the body should be observed carefully. Sometimes these can be signs of a serious disease, which we tend to ignore. If you notice these visible marks on your body then be sure that the matter can be serious.

If you notice some changes in the body like the colour or shape of any organ, then there is a need to be alert as this can also happen due to some diseases. Many times we ignore the marks or some changes seen in the body. These common signs can cause big problems in our bodies. In this article, we are going to tell you about some such changes which can be dangerous. If any such mark or change is seen in the body, then you must consult a doctor soon. This can be dangerous for your health.

These marks visible on the body can be dangerous

Scab formation on the head- It is normal to have dandruff in the hair. Sometimes hair breaks due to this. However, scaly formation in the hair for a long time can be a symptom of vitamin deficiency in the body. This can happen due to a deficiency of many essential vitamins and nutrients. Fungal infection can also be the reason for this.

Wrinkles on hands- Generally, when fingers get wet in water, wrinkles start appearing on them. But when more wrinkles appear on hands than other parts of the body, then it is not good. This can also happen due to a lack of water in the body. Sometimes this also happens due to poor blood circulation and thyroid problems.

White tongue- Generally, the tongue is pink in colour. But if white spots are visible on the tongue, then it can be a symptom of oral thrush. This is very common in diabetic patients. Sometimes this also happens due to negligence in oral hygiene.

Swollen ankles- It is normal for feet to swell after travelling a long distance or during pregnancy. But if this is happening to you without planning a baby, then understand that the blood circulation in the body is not happening properly. This can also be a symptom of heart disease and less active thyroid glands. This also happens due to water retention.

Bruises- If you notice bruises all over the place and you don't remember hitting anything, contact a doctor. Bruising easily can mean a vitamin deficiency. But it can also be a sign of a more serious illness, such as a blood clotting disorder.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

