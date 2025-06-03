What is an aortic aneurysm? Expert shares causes, symptoms, risks and treatment options Understand the risks of aortic aneurysm and take control of your health. Learn from an expert about the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for this potentially life-threatening condition.

When we talk about heart health, conditions like heart attacks and strokes usually grab all the attention. But quietly sitting in the background is another serious and potentially deadly issue—an aortic aneurysm. It doesn’t make much noise and doesn’t always show symptoms, and yet, when it strikes, it can be fatal.

According to Dr Niranjan Hiremath, senior consultant, cardiovascular and aortic surgeon and surgical lead, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, an aortic aneurysm is a balloon-like swelling that develops in the wall of the aorta, the largest artery in the body. This artery carries oxygen-rich blood from the heart to all parts of the body. When a section of the aorta becomes weak, it starts to bulge, just like an overfilled water pipe.

Where this bulge appears determines what kind of aneurysm it is. If it happens in the chest area, it’s called a thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA). If the swelling forms lower down, in the stomach area, it’s known as an abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA). Both types are dangerous, but abdominal ones are more common. The real threat is that the aneurysm can suddenly burst, causing severe internal bleeding and, very often, death.

What causes an aortic aneurysm?

There isn’t one single cause. Instead, several risk factors increase the possibility of an aortic aneurysm. In most cases, high blood pressure puts constant strain on the artery walls, while atherosclerosis (fat and cholesterol buildup) makes them stiff and weak. Smoking is another major issue, especially for men above the age of 65. Genetics also plays a vital role, particularly for those with connective tissue disorders like Marfan or Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

Understanding the warning signs

The biggest challenge with aortic aneurysms is that they usually don’t show symptoms until they’re large—or worse, until they rupture. Some individuals may experience a pulsing sensation near the belly button, persistent back or abdominal pain, or chest discomfort. A rupture brings sudden, intense pain, rapid heartbeat, and even collapse, requiring emergency care.

How is it diagnosed?

Cardiologists usually find aneurysms through imaging techniques like ultrasound, CT scan, or MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging). These tests show if the aorta is swollen and how big the bulge is. In most cases, people find out about an aneurysm by accident during a scan for another health issue. That’s why people over the age of 65 or those who smoke should ask their cardiologist about regular screening.

What can be done if you have one?

If the aneurysm is small and not growing fast, cardiologists may just keep an eye on it through regular screening. Lifestyle changes like stopping smoking, eating healthy, and controlling blood pressure can help stop it from growing.

If the aneurysm gets too big or starts growing quickly, surgery may be needed. There are two ways – open surgery, where the damaged part is removed and replaced, or a less invasive method called EVAR, where a special tube is inserted through the leg and placed inside the aorta to support it. The second option usually means less pain and faster recovery.

Can you prevent it?

Yes, you can. The best way to prevent an aortic aneurysm is to take care of your overall health. Make lifestyle changes like avoiding/ quitting smoking, eating a heart-friendly balanced diet, staying active, and keeping your blood pressure under control. If you have a family history of aneurysms, don’t wait—talk to your cardiologist and get screened early.

Conclusion

An aortic aneurysm doesn’t make noise or cause early trouble—but when it does strike, it can be deadly. The good news is, with regular check-ups and healthy habits, it can be caught early or even prevented. Don’t ignore your body. A simple scan and a healthy lifestyle could save your life.

