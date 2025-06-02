Covid-19 cases spike in India: Follow these 5 home remedies to boost immunity and protect yourself India sees a surge in Covid-19 cases. Boost your immunity with these 5 powerful home remedies. Know natural ways to protect yourself and stay healthy with immunity-boosting foods, herbs, and tips.

New Delhi:

COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise across the globe, spreading rapidly and causing concern everywhere. In India, the situation is particularly alarming, with cases increasing at such a fast pace that new records are being set daily. Currently, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has surpassed 3,000, and over the past weekend, four deaths were reported due to the virus.

On June 1, India registered a total of 3,758 active cases, marking a significant jump from the previous week. This sharp increase in cases is cause for concern, especially in the capital city of Delhi, where the number of infections has spiked over the last two days. In just 24 hours, 61 new cases were reported in Delhi alone.

While following government guidelines, maintaining hygiene, and taking necessary precautions remain essential, strengthening your immune system can also help in the battle against the virus. A strong immune system is your first line of defence, and luckily, there are several natural remedies you can incorporate into your daily routine to boost your immunity. Here are five simple home remedies to support your health during these challenging times:

1. Warm Water with Turmeric and Honey

Turmeric, a common spice in Indian kitchens, has been praised for its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It contains curcumin, which is believed to help fight infections. Mixing turmeric with warm water and honey can not only soothe your throat but also strengthen your immunity. This mixture can help reduce inflammation, promote better digestion, and support immune function.

2. Ginger and Garlic Tea

Ginger and garlic are well-known for their medicinal properties. Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antiviral qualities, while garlic is believed to have antimicrobial effects. Together, they can work wonders for boosting immunity and fighting infections. This tea can help clear your respiratory system, reduce inflammation, and give your immune system a much-needed boost.

3. Vitamin C-rich Foods

Vitamin C plays a crucial role in supporting the immune system and fighting infections. Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are packed with vitamin C, but you can also get it from bell peppers, guavas, and green leafy vegetables. Eating these foods regularly can improve your body's ability to fight infections and stay healthy.

4. Herbal Teas with Tulsi (Holy Basil)

Tulsi, or holy basil, is known for its adaptogenic properties, which help the body adapt to stress and enhance immune function. Tulsi leaves contain compounds that can help protect the body against various viral and bacterial infections. Tulsi tea is known to help reduce stress, strengthen immunity, and even improve respiratory function, making it ideal during this pandemic.

5. Sleep and Hydration

While not exactly a "remedy," ensuring you get enough rest and stay hydrated is critical for maintaining a strong immune system. When you don’t sleep enough, your body’s immune response weakens, making you more vulnerable to infections. Similarly, staying hydrated helps maintain cellular functions, flush out toxins, and support your body’s defence mechanisms. Incorporating these habits into your routine will give your immune system the support it needs to stay strong and resilient.

With the rapid spread of the virus, the only effective way to protect yourself is to remain vigilant. If you experience even mild symptoms, it is crucial to take precautions immediately. Staying cautious and aware of your health can help prevent further transmission and protect both yourself and others around you.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)