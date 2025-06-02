Expert reveals reasons behind the heart attacks striking young Indians Heart attacks in young Indians are on the rise. Learn from an expert the underlying reasons behind this alarming trend. Know the lifestyle and health factors contributing to heart attacks in young adults and how to mitigate the risks.

Heart attacks, once considered a concern for older generations, are increasingly striking young Indians. This alarming trend has raised questions about the underlying causes and risk factors contributing to such early cardiac events. In this article, an expert delves into the surprising reasons behind the rise in heart attacks among young Indians, shedding light on lifestyle habits, genetics, and other factors at play.

Understanding these key factors is crucial to preventing heart disease and ensuring a healthier future for the younger population. According to Dr Rohit Sane, CEO & Managing Director, Madhavbaug Hospitals, the answer doesn’t lie in sudden illness but in slow, silent lifestyle habits. Here are four hidden factors that are silently increasing heart attack risk in young Indians:

1. Chronic Stress: A Slow Killer in Disguise

In the past, people had support — joint families, strong communities, and time to connect. Today’s life is different. It consists of tough challenges, moves fast, and can be lonely. Young people often face emotional challenges from their work, social media, and family life.

This stress can cause bad changes in the body as well as the mind. Certain stress hormones raise blood pressure, increase sugar in the blood, and cause the blood vessels to become inflamed, increasing the risk of a heart attack later. Many folks are surprised to find out just how much pressure they’ve put on themselves until it’s almost too late.

2. Processed Foods: Daily Meals, Daily Damage

We are not living in the times when people could enjoy freshly cooked meals with local fruits and vegetables. Right now, people eat fast food, pre-packaged snacks, and sports drinks much more often. These highly processed foods contain high amounts of unhealthy fats, sugars, and chemicals.

In addition to weight gain, they also contribute to a state called chronic inflammation in your body. The inflammation quietly weakens the inner artery walls and contributes to plaque formation and blood clots. As you age, your heart’s supply of blood might be cut off, causing a sudden heart attack, even while you are in your 30s.

3. Lack of Sleep: Ignoring the Body’s Natural Repair Time

Sleep is when your body heals, restores, and rebalances itself. Nowadays, a lot of young adults are not getting more than six hours of sleep each night due to job pressures, late TV, and constant phone use.

Little sleep can disturb your body’s sleep cycle, lead to hormonal shifts, and increase stress. As a result, your body also experiences trouble with processing sugar and fat, which makes you twice as likely to get diabetes and high cholesterol. Not getting enough sleep is much like not caring for your body, which is your most important machine.

4. Wrong Fitness Focus: Looking Fit Isn’t Always Being Healthy

Yes, gyms are full and fitness influencers are everywhere, but the truth is — real health isn’t just about how you look. Many young people are focused on building muscles, getting six packs, and looking good in selfies. But heart health requires something else — stamina, cardiovascular endurance, flexibility, and a calm nervous system.

Overtraining without rest, improper workout routines, and neglecting heart-friendly exercises like walking, yoga, or swimming can actually put more strain on the heart. Fitness should support life, not just appearance.

The Way Forward: Prevention Over Panic

The good news is — all of these risks are preventable. Following daily routines (Dinacharya), eating balanced meals, getting quality sleep, managing stress, and undergoing detox therapies (Panchakarma) can protect your heart and restore your health.

Nowadays, heart attacks among the young are not as rare as once thought—but it is possible to prevent them. We should start changing our lives by following an approach based on awareness, balance, and preventing risks. Besides being an organ, your heart is truly the focus of your life. Treat it with care.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

