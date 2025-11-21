What happens if antibiotics stop working? Doctor reveals the nightmare scenario Antibiotic resistance is rising fast, and doctors warn that common infections could soon become life-threatening. From simple UTIs turning stubborn to surgeries becoming risky, here’s what a future without antibiotics looks like and how we can still prevent it.

New Delhi:

Antibiotics are so woven into our everyday life that we almost treat them like a shortcut: fever? Cold? Sore throat? Pop a pill and carry on. But doctors are warning that this comfortable confidence is cracking, because bacteria are quietly outsmarting the very medicines designed to kill them. And if this trend continues, the world could slip back into an era where even a minor infection becomes genuinely dangerous.

We reached out to Dr Sunil Havannavar, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur, to decode the issue. It sounds dramatic, but the signs are already here. From common UTIs turning stubborn to routine infections needing last-line drugs, the “once-in-a-century” medical threat isn’t a new virus; it's antibiotic resistance. And unlike sudden outbreaks, this crisis grows slowly, almost invisibly, fed by misuse, overuse, and a lack of awareness.

When simple infections turn serious

As highlighted by experts, infections we currently dismiss as “small issues” could become genuinely life-threatening. A normal urine infection, a scraped knee, or a chest infection, problems that today respond within days, may soon refuse to heal. Bacteria evolve quickly, and when exposed to antibiotics unnecessarily or inconsistently, they learn how to survive. That’s when even our strongest medicines begin to fail.

Why this threatens modern medicine

Antibiotics are not just for treating illness; they silently power some of the biggest medical advances of our time.

"Joint replacements, heart surgeries, organ transplants all rely on antibiotics to prevent dangerous infections. Chemotherapy patients, whose immunity is low, survive because antibiotics protect them from everyday microbes. Remove this safety net, and suddenly these sophisticated treatments become far riskier, even impossible,' said Dr Sunil Havannavar.

How resistance spreads so quietly

Antibiotic resistance doesn’t explode overnight. It creeps in, every time someone uses antibiotics for a viral cold, stops their course halfway, self-medicates with leftover pills, or insists on antibiotics for every fever. Each misuse gives bacteria a chance to get smarter. Doctors are already seeing cases requiring high-power, last-resort drugs for infections that should have been easily treatable.

What we can still do

The future isn’t hopeless. We can slow resistance, if we act now.

Doctors can avoid prescribing antibiotics when they aren’t needed.

Patients can stop demanding them for every fever or sore throat.

Everyone must complete their prescribed course when antibiotics are needed.

Hospitals can strengthen infection control.

Farmers can reduce antibiotic use in livestock.

Scientists continue developing new drugs and vaccines.

Think of antibiotics like fire extinguishers: priceless in an emergency, useless if overused.

If antibiotics stop working, we don’t just lose a medicine; we lose the medical shield that protects everything from simple infections to advanced surgeries. The good news? A safer future is still possible with awareness, restraint, and responsible use today.

