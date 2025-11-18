The toxic truth about shopping receipts: What every woman needs to know Shopping receipts may look harmless, but studies show thermal paper contains BPA and BPS, chemicals that can disrupt hormones, affect fertility and even increase breast cancer risk. Doctors warn women to limit handling receipts and switch to digital alternatives for safer everyday habits.

New Delhi:

Most of us don’t think twice before collecting a shopping receipt; we grab it, fold it, tuck it into a wallet and forget about it. But those thin slips of thermal paper carry far more than billing information. They often contain bisphenol A (BPA) or bisphenol S (BPS), chemicals that have been under scientific scrutiny for years because of their hormone-disrupting effects.

And according to experts, including Dr Ranjana Dhanu, Consultant, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, P.D. Hinduja Hospital, Khar, these aren’t risks to brush aside. They’re real, backed by research, and particularly relevant for women’s reproductive health.

What research shows about BPA/BPS in receipts

A landmark review published in the Journal of Environmental Health Perspectives (National Toxicology Program, 2011) established three key facts:

1. Thermal receipts contain extremely high concentrations of bisphenols

Thermal paper is coated with BPA or BPS, which develops colour when heated. Unlike plastics, where bisphenols are bound inside, thermal receipts have them in free, unbound form, meaning they transfer easily to skin.

2. Bisphenols absorb through the skin within seconds

The study found that:

Touching thermal receipts for as little as 10 seconds can lead to measurable BPA levels on the skin.

Handling receipts after using hand sanitiser or lotions increases absorption up to 100-fold because bisphenols dissolve in alcohol-based products.

3. Cashiers and service workers have significantly higher internal BPA levels

In blood and urine tests, occupational exposure groups — cashiers, transport staff, billing workers — showed elevated bisphenol levels compared to the general population.

Why gynaecologists are worried

Dr Ranjana Dhanu explains: “BPA and BPS mimic estrogen in the body, and any prolonged disruption of this delicate hormonal balance can interfere with fertility, menstrual cycles, and even increase hormone-related cancer risks.”

Here’s how:

• They act as endocrine disruptors

Bisphenols can bind to estrogen receptors, sending wrong signals to reproductive organs.

• They may affect fertility

Research links chronic BPA exposure to:

Lower ovarian reserve,

Altered egg quality,

Disrupted menstrual regularity.

• They may influence breast cancer risk

Studies suggest BPA promotes changes in breast tissue linked to aggressive subtypes, including triple-negative breast cancer.

• They impact fetal development

Prenatal bisphenol exposure has been associated with:

impaired metabolic programming,

low birth weight,

neurodevelopmental concerns.

Why receipts are riskier than plastic bottles

Most people assume plastic containers are the main concern, but thermal receipts may be worse:

BPA/BPS is present in free powder form on thermal paper.

It transfers through skin more easily than from plastics.

Receipts also shed particles continuously, especially when old, crumpled or warm.

And if you use lotions or sanitisers? Skin absorption spikes dramatically.

Who is most at risk?

Women of reproductive age

Pregnant women

Cashiers, toll operators, billing clerks, waitstaff

People who use hand sanitisers frequently

How to reduce exposure (doctor-approved tips)

Choose digital receipts

Most stores now offer SMS or email receipts — opt for them.

Avoid touching receipts after using hand sanitiser

Always let hands dry completely or use soap and water instead.

Don’t store receipts in pockets or bags

Heat and friction increase bisphenol shedding.

Wash your hands after handling receipts

Especially before eating or touching your face.

If your job requires handling receipts

Keep a small barrier:

Use tongs,

Wear nitrile gloves,

Ask your employer about BPA-free paper.

Thermal receipts may look harmless, but science tells a different story. BPA and BPS in these papers act like synthetic estrogen, and long-term exposure can quietly interfere with fertility, menstrual health, and even cancer risk. As Dr Ranjana Dhanu puts it:

“The chemicals in shopping receipts that interfere with hormones are a real threat to reproductive health and overall well-being.”

A small habit change, choosing digital receipts, can go a long way toward protecting your health.