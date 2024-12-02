What are the main risk factors for lung cancer and how is it treated?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Risk factors for lung cancer and how is it treated.

Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide. It typically develops in the cells lining the airways and can spread to other parts of the body. Understanding the risk factors and available treatments is crucial for early detection and improving survival rates.

Quit smoking

When we spoke to Dr Aditya Vidushi, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, he said that tobacco Smoking in any form of cigarette, bidi, or cigar is the most common cause of lung cancer. Smokers have a 20 times higher risk than nonsmokers. Quitting smoking can significantly reduce this risk. Counselling, nicotine replacement therapy and certain anti-craving medications can help smokers quit this habit for good.

Avoid second-hand smoke

Being exposed to second-hand smoke also called passive smoking is another important risk factor. Avoid any such exposure at home and work / recreational places. Make public places a smoke-free zone.

Curbing environmental pollution

Air pollution is a significant and far-reaching threat to public health and is a significant cause of lung cancer. Regulating vehicular and agricultural pollution, using air purifiers, avoiding outdoor exposure and using masks in times of poor air quality are some of the measures that can help.

Prevent Occupational Exposure

Workers in some occupations are exposed to certain lung cancer-causing substances, such as asbestos, arsenic, nickel, and chromium. Robust workplace guidelines and equipment that protect workers from this exposure may help lower their risk of developing lung cancer.

Lung cancer Screening

For high-risk populations, screening for lung cancer using LDCT-a low-dose CT scan of the thorax is indicated. It can facilitate early detection and timely intervention, thus preventing it from getting to a higher stage.

Survival Rate depends on stage and 5-year survival can range around 60-80% in Stages 1 and 2. However, Stage 4 is quite dismal at 6-8%. Hence Prevention and Early detection are the most effective measures to prevent mortality.

