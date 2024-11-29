What are the long-term effects of air pollution on health? Know prevention tips

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Air pollution and its long-term effects on health.

There has been an increase in respiratory infections over the past few weeks due to the cold weather and rising pollution levels. Both upper and lower respiratory infections, as well as worsening cases of bronchial asthma and COPD, have been observed. The spread of respiratory germs is causing more people to get sick and require hospital care.

Air pollution damages the main organ of our respiratory system: The Lungs. Air pollution can trigger asthma attacks and make symptoms worse, especially in children. Exposure to pollutants like diesel exhaust and tobacco smoke also raises the risk of lung cancer.

When we spoke to Dr Hitesh Billa, Pulmonology Respiratory Medicine Specialist, Apollo Clinic, Manikonda, he said that it not only affects the lungs but also our cardiovascular system, Heart diseases are very common due to air pollution. It increases blood pressure which is a risk factor for heart diseases like: Coronary syndrome, arrhythmia, heart failure, stroke, and sudden cardiac death.

Other Health Effects caused by Air pollution are:

Neurological Issues: Air pollution may increase the risk of diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Air pollution may increase the risk of diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Cognitive Problems: Exposure, especially in children, can affect brain development, leading to lower IQ and poor academic performance.

Exposure, especially in children, can affect brain development, leading to lower IQ and poor academic performance. Reproductive Health: Pollution can cause problems like infertility, miscarriage, and low birth weight.

Pollution can cause problems like infertility, miscarriage, and low birth weight. Cancer: Air pollution is linked to a higher risk of cancers such as bladder and breast cancer.

Our vulnerable population i.e. children and elderly are more likely to be exposed to diseases caused by air pollution. Children are more at risk due to developing lungs and immune systems. Older adults, especially those with heart or lung conditions, are also more vulnerable. People with Health Conditions such as asthma, COPD, or heart disease may have worse symptoms due to air pollution.

As there is a rise in air pollution it is very essential to focus on a mitigation strategy, which includes:

Encourage cleaner fuels, electric vehicles, and public transport to cut down on pollution

Create green spaces by planting trees to clean the air

Educate and encourage the population to use renewable energy sources like solar and wind to reduce emissions

Educating people about the health risks of air pollution.

By taking these steps, we can protect our health and create a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations.

