What are the causes of Tuberculosis? Know the importance of early diagnosis for timely intervention

Tuberculosis, (TB) is a bacterial infection that takes a toll on the lungs. It is considered as top infectious killer. Millions of people with TB are unaware of their health status, suffer in silence, and lose their precious lives. The symptoms of TB are cough, constant cough with mucus or blood, fatigue, weight loss, fever, breathing problems, fever and chills. TB spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks.

The cause:

When we spoke to Dr Abhik Banerjee, Zonal Technical Chief East and Pathologist at Apollo Diagnostic, Kolkata, he said conditions like HIV/AIDS, diabetes, or certain medications can make you more susceptible. Smoking tends to damage the lungs and raise the chances of TB. If left untreated, TB can cause permanent scarring of lung tissue, leading to breathing difficulties. Apart from this, one can suffer from pleural effusion which means the fluid can accumulate between the lungs and chest wall, causing chest pain and breathing problems. TB can infect the bones of the spine, leading to back pain and possible spinal cord compression. It is the need of the hour to diagnose TB without any further delay for prompt treatment and outcome.

The diagnosis:

Early diagnosis of tuberculosis is a ray of hope for patients. It transforms a potentially devastating journey into a manageable path, saving lives and protecting communities from this fatal disease. Remember, every moment counts in the race against TB. Everyone is advised to consult an expert on experiencing symptoms such as cough and breathlessness. AFB smear, Gene Xpert test, TB DNA PCR, TB culture, and drug sensitivity are the other critical tests for TB diagnosis and initiate timely management. The Mantoux tuberculin skin test (TST) and the blood test, called the interferon-gamma release assay (IGRA), CT scan, x-ray, sputum, and lung fluid are some of the other measures. Quick diagnosis allows for prompt treatment, reducing the risk of severe complications and mortality. Early diagnosis will be beneficial when it comes to isolating infectious cases and preventing the spread of TB to others. Early diagnosis in vulnerable populations (like HIV patients) can be lifesaving as it will be possible to come up with an appropriate treatment plan.

The last word:

When it comes to battling TB, accurate diagnostic measures are a powerful tool for yielding positive treatment outcomes. The goal is to prevent the silent spread of TB within communities and ultimately save countless lives. Currently, advanced diagnostic facilities are not just identifying a disease; we're illuminating paths to recovery, resilience, and a tuberculosis-free future. Now, patients are being empowered to fight TB without any hesitation and by making informed choices. The treatment after diagnosis of TB will be as per the recommendations of the doctor and may vary from person to person. Patients will be advised medication and rest to be able to recover swiftly. Those with TB should take charge of their health and adhere to the guidelines given by the doctor.

