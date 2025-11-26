The truth about weight-loss drugs in India: What works, what doesn’t, and what’s risky Weight-loss drugs are everywhere in India right now, from semaglutide injections to online pills. But doctors say they’re not shortcuts. They help only when paired with guidance, lifestyle changes and patience, and misuse can trigger health risks.

New Delhi:

Various people in India are now looking for ways to maintain their weight these days due to busy work schedules, long hours, and the pressures of stress. Whether they are cutting back on sugar, trying every diet under the sun or following all kinds of fads, most people have had numerous attempts at weight loss in their lifetime.

To achieve successful weight loss over time, it is important to develop a few simple and gradual habits such as mindful eating, getting active regularly, and improving sleep habits. The best advice given by experts is to accept that everyone is unique; therefore, you need to trust in yourself and create a plan that is realistic for you in the long term instead of trying to achieve weight loss too fast.

In recent years, weight loss drugs have become a big topic in India, especially with the arrival of medications like semaglutide, liraglutide and newer GLP-1–based treatments. These drugs can be helpful for people struggling with obesity or weight-related health issues, but they’re not a magic solution.

They need to be prescribed by a qualified doctor, monitored carefully and paired with lifestyle changes for safe, effective results. Many doctors also warn about the rising trend of self-medicating and buying unverified pills online, which can be dangerous. So while weight loss drugs can play a supportive role, the foundation still lies in personalised guidance, balanced nutrition and slow, steady progress.

Weight-loss drugs in India: Hype, hope or a real health risk?

According to Dr Shrey Srivastava, Senior Consultant- Internal Medicine, Sharda Hospital, weight loss medicines have turned topical in India. Certain medicines and injections do show promise, more so for people suffering from obesity or metabolic problems. But they are not magic solutions. They require medical supervision, lifestyle changes, and long-term discipline.

Misuse can lead to side effects like digestive problems, nutrient deficiencies of nutrients, or rebound weight gain. For most people, sustainable habits still matter more than quick fixes. Healthy change always begins with simple daily choices.

ALSO READ: Gynecologic cancer warning signs: How menstrual and menopause changes reveal risks