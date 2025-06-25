Wegovy, Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug launched in India, check pricing and dosage Wegovy is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that acts on key areas of the brain involved in appetite regulation and food intake thereby reducing hunger, improving satiety and reducing cravings for food, eventually inducing weight loss. Read on to know about dosage and pricing.

New Delhi:

Novo Nordisk launched 'Wegovy', which is an injectable Semaglutide in India. It is once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) which helps in chronic weight management and reduce the risk of cardiovascular events. India has the third highest number of people living with overweight and obesity. Alarmingly, obesity is associated with over 200 diseases1, including cardiovascular diseases, certain types of cancer, and type 2 diabetes.

Wegovy is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that acts on key areas of the brain involved in appetite regulation and food intake thereby reducing hunger, improving satiety and reducing cravings for food, eventually inducing weight loss. It also improves insulin resistance and has a beneficial effect on reduction of cardiometabolic events and risk factors.

Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India said, “Obesity is not just a personal health concern—it is a chronic disease and a national epidemic that India cannot afford to ignore. Recognising this, we are proud to announce that we are bringing Wegovy® to Indians as a transformative and evidence-based therapeutic solution with the convenience of a world-class, state-of-the-art pen device. Additionally, we have an India-specific price with the benefit of same price for the first three dosing strengths. With this we are reaffirming our commitment to address India's growing burden of overweight and obesity.”

In India, Wegovy will be available in a once-weekly pen device in five dose strengths; 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg and a maintenance dosing of 2.4 mg. The monthy price of the 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg dose is Rs 17,345 and that of 1.75 mg is Rs 24,850. The 2.4 mg dose is priced at Rs 26,050.

Clinical studies with Semaglutide 2.4 mg show that there is a 20% or more weight reduction in at least 1 in 3 individuals when used along with lifestyle interventions comprising reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity. Also, there is a 20% reduction in the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, like cardiovascular disease related death, heart attack (myocardial infarction), stroke and when used on top of standard of care in people with cardiovascular disease and overweight or obesity.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

