Want to quit alcohol, smoking and tobacco addiction in 2025? Follow these Ayurvedic remedies by Swami Ramdev

Just one day is left before the new year begins. All of you must have fixed your plans for New Year's Eve. The list of New Year's resolutions must also be ready. Similarly, many people want to quit smoking in the new year. Some people are preparing to give up alcohol. Then there are some people or some families who have made a combined promise to give up junk food, ultra-processed food, and carbonated drinks.



Some people might want to give up their sedentary lifestyle and this is necessary too. Because in the name of refreshment, celebration, and entertainment, people take drinks, cigarettes, alcohol, junk food or mocktails and carbonated drinks. These habits hollow out your body like a termite. It is not that people do not understand this, but such people are compelled by their habits. As a result, they invite many diseases of the liver, lungs, heart and nervous system.



That is why tobacco kills 13.5 lakh people every year in the country. Cancer caused by it causes the death of 80 lakh people in a year across the world. More than 28 crore people in India are addicted to tobacco. Around 16 crore people drink alcohol. Fast and processed food are a habit of 99 out of 100 people. In such a situation, you people can try to give up these bad habits this time. We will know from Swami Ramdev how to accomplish it with a Yogic-Ayurvedic resolution.

2025 New Year's Resolution

Quit smoking

Give up alcohol

Avoid eating pizza or burger

Eating home-cooked food

Staying away from carbonated drinks

Addiction to drugs is ruining your health

Due to alcohol, smoking and tobacco addictions, the risk of heart attack, lung cancer risk, oral cancer, throat cancer, inflammation of the intestines, dementia, migraine and fatty liver risk increases.

Tobacco is poisonous, there is fear of these diseases including heart problems, diabetes, lung issues, migraine, anxiety and depression.

Toxins out, body detox

To flush out the toxins from the body, one needs to add flaxseed, blueberry, spinach, almond, walnut and cashew to their diet.

Powder that helps in quitting smoking

To quit smoking, one needs to make a powder with turmeric, celery, clove, camphor, black pepper, rock salt, Acacia bark and peppermint.

Mouth freshener is effective in getting rid of addiction

Natural mouth fresheners like clove, fennel, cardamom, mulethi, cinnamon and coriander are also effective in getting rid of addiction.

Celery extract is effective in getting rid of addiction

Take 250 g celery, cook in 1 litre of water and drink the extract after eating

Try to quit tobacco

If you want to quit tobacco then add poppy seeds, fox nuts, saffron, asafetida, fenugreek, myrobalan, dates, celery, pomegranate, lemon, carrot, ginger, spinach and orange to your diet.

