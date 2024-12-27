Regular consumption of preservatives can trigger neurodegenerative diseases, expert explains how

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Preservatives can trigger neurodegenerative disease.

The impact of ultra-processed foods on health and neurocognitive function. Such requirements include the demands of the changing modern lifestyle, increased shift in working patterns, and increased travel have led to a demand for convenience foods with longer shelf life. Foods are developed and designed to suit diverse cultures, convenience, and convenience in consumption.

To meet these demands, the use of food additives, preservatives, and artificial colours has increased. Nevertheless, excessive and prolonged intake of such substances leads to deficiencies in essential nutrients and adverse effects on neurocognitive health. Ultra-processed foods contain artificial colourants, benzoates, non-caloric sweeteners, and emulsifiers, all of which have been shown to cause adverse effects on mental health, reduced attention spans, cardiovascular issues, metabolic disorders, and long-term neurocognitive decline.

Researchers have connected these chemicals to oxidative stress, neuroinflammation, and interference in neurotransmitter synthesis and ion transport. Animal studies have suggested that these chemicals may also interfere with the gut microbiota, indirectly reducing the production of important neurotransmitters. The gut talks to the brain via the vagus nerve, and disruption in gut microbiota impairs the ion channels and neurotransmitter levels, further worsening the situation.

What happens if we consume preservatives regularly?

When we spoke to Dr Ashish Gosar, Consultant Neurologist, at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, he said that chronic exposure to these substances in significant quantities can lead to neurocognitive decline, manifesting as depression, anxiety, attention deficits, aggression, and dementia. Over time, such dietary patterns may contribute to degenerative conditions like Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and other forms of dementia. Additionally, these foods may disrupt hormonal balance, leading to thyroid dysfunction with potentially lifelong cognitive consequences, particularly in children and adults.

For long-term health, a balanced diet with a rich intake of green leafy vegetables, vitamin-rich fruits, and essential nutrients is necessary. Preserved foods should be limited and processed meats, red meat, sugary drinks, fried fast foods, and alcohol avoided over the long term to minimise health risks and enhance cognitive well-being.

