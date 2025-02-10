Want to keep your liver healthy? Opt for these 3 Ayurvedic herbs, know right ways to use them

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 3 Ayurvedic herbs for healthy liver.

Irregular eating habits along with today's hectic lifestyle and excessive drinking of alcohol are harmful to the liver. In such a situation, Ayurvedic herbs can be beneficial for you to make your liver healthy. Let's know when and how to consume them.

These herbs make the liver healthy

Amla: Amla works to detox the liver. The nutrients found in it increase the functioning capacity of the liver. Amla has hepato-protective properties which keep the liver cells healthy. You can use Amla in many ways. Consume raw amla. Apart from this, you can also use amla juice and candy.

Aloe Vera: Aloe vera contains plenty of fibre and antioxidants, which protect the liver from many types of damage caused by free radicals. Consuming aloe vera in limited quantities keeps the liver healthy for a long time. Aloe vera is most commonly used in the form of juice. Drink two to three teaspoons of aloe vera juice mixed with an equal amount of water every morning on an empty stomach.

Punarnava: Punarnava is beneficial for the problem of liver inflammation. Punarnava is a herb that is used as a medicine. It reduces liver inflammation. It can be used in the form of powder and syrup. Consult an Ayurvedic doctor for the dosage to be taken.

Make these changes in your lifestyle to keep the liver healthy:

Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily. This also helps in removing toxic elements from the body easily.

Include nutritious things in your diet. Eat green vegetables, fruits, pulses, radishes, carrots and gourd for the liver.

Alcohol causes a lot of damage to the liver, so do not consume alcohol at all.

Regular exercise improves liver function. Do exercise, yoga or pranayama for half an hour daily.

Too much stress can also affect liver health. Stay away from stress.

ALSO READ: Suffering from diabetes and blood sugar levels? Follow Baba Ramdev's Ayurvedic remedies to control diseases