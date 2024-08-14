Want to control blood sugar levels? THIS dry leaf can be beneficial to control diabetes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bay leaf can be beneficial to control diabetes.

The spices used in Indian food are also used in many Ayurvedic medicines. Bay leaf, used in garam masala, proves beneficial in controlling diabetes. Dried bay leaf is used in food, its fragrance is very strong. Bay leaf is rich in antioxidants and many vitamins and minerals. Potassium, calcium, selenium, iron and copper are found in bay leaves. Its use helps in reducing even the most chronic sugar. By using bay leaves regularly, even the most chronic diabetes can be controlled.

How bay leaves beneficial in controlling diabetes

Doctors recommend controlling diabetes through lifestyle. Many researchers have also made it clear that diabetes can be controlled by making some changes. If you take some Ayurvedic remedies along with diet and exercise, it improves insulin function. A report in the Journal of Biochemical Nutrition said that type 2 diabetes patients who had high sugar levels in their bodies experienced a lot of improvement after consuming bay leaves. Both the sugar level and cholesterol of such people started becoming normal.

How to use bay leaves?

Although bay leaves are mostly used in food i.e. vegetables. Its fragrance enhances the taste of vegetables many times. If you want, you can also drink tea by adding bay leaves to it. Diabetes patients should soak one leaf in 1 cup of water at night and drink this water in the morning after warming it slightly and filtering it. By drinking bay leaf water in this way, the blood sugar level in diabetes will start becoming normal.

Benefits of bay leaves

Bay leaves reduce stomach problems like pain, constipation, acidity and cramps. It is also advisable to drink bay leaf water in case of kidney stones. Drinking a few drops of bay leaf oil mixed in water is also beneficial in case of lack of sleep. Massage with bay leaf oil also relieves joint pain.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

