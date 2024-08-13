Does eating brinjal increase uric acid? Know other vegetables that increase purine in the body

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vegetables to avoid if you have a high uric acid level.

Including foods rich in purine in the diet can increase the amount of uric acid in the body. Although uric acid keeps coming out of the body naturally, sometimes when the uric acid is high, it starts accumulating in the joints in the form of crystals. Due to this many types of health problems start occurring. Uric acid deposited in the form of crystals becomes a major cause of joint pain. This causes swelling in the hands and feet. In such a situation, vegetables and food items with high purity should be removed from the diet. There are many such vegetables in the monsoon which can increase uric acid. Know which vegetables should not be eaten in uric acid.

Vegetables to avoid if you have a high uric acid level

Brinjal- A patient with high uric acid should not eat brinjal. Eating brinjal can increase the amount of purine in the body. Due to this, you may have more pain and swelling in the joints. A patient with uric acid should avoid eating too much brinjal.

Arbi (Colocasia)- Arbi is also included in the monsoon vegetables. Arbi may taste delicious, but this vegetable should not be eaten in case of uric acid. Eating arbi can increase uric acid in the body. Which can cause you problems.

Spinach- Spinach is considered very beneficial among green vegetables, but eating too much spinach increases uric acid. Spinach contains both protein and purine, which can cause swelling and pain. Therefore, spinach should not be eaten in uric acid.

Cabbage- Although cauliflower is in season during winters, nowadays cauliflower is available throughout the year. Patients with high uric acid should not consume cabbage. Cabbage contains a high amount of purine. Therefore, do not eat cabbage in case of uric acid.

Mushroom- Mushroom is also included in monsoon vegetables. Even though mushrooms taste delicious, patients with high uric acid should avoid mushrooms. Mushrooms contain high amounts of purine.

