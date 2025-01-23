Want to avoid heart ailments in winter? Follow Ayurvedic tips by Swami Ramdev to strengthen your heart

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ayurvedic tips by Swami Ramdev to strengthen your heart.

"No man is aware of his death" Yes, a cricket match was happening in Jalna, Maharashtra. A 30-year-old batting player hit a six and people got up from their seats to clap. But suddenly the player fell to the ground. He had severe pain in his chest. His teammates who were playing the match tried to save him by giving him CPR but he died. This is not the first such case. Such cases come to light every day. After witnessing this it seems that there is no guarantee of life. These days cases of heart attack have become so common that sometimes it is a cricket ground, sometimes a school and sometimes Kumbh Mela, people are losing their lives in seconds.

Cases of heart attack and cardiac arrest are seen more frequently in winter. Apart from cold, bad lifestyle, wrong habits and bad eating habits have weakened the heart of people and people are not even aware of this. Especially the youth do not pay any attention to their heart health. According to the Indian Heart Association, 50% of the total cases of heart attack are of people below 50 years of age and 25% of the people are below 40 years of age.

Difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest

Many people do not even know what is the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest. To understand in simple words, when blood circulation is disturbed, blood is not able to reach the heart due to a clot in the veins, and then a heart attack occurs. Sudden cardiac arrest is caused due to irregular heartbeat and it can lead to death within 8 minutes. But when the heart is strong, you will be able to avoid both heart attack and cardiac arrest. Know from Swami Ramdev how to make the heart strong.

Symptoms and causes of heart ailments

High BP

High Sugar

High Cholesterol

Chest Pain

Sweating

To check your heart strength, climb 50-60 stairs in 1 minute. Do 20 sit-ups in a row. Try to remove the lid from the grip test jar.

What to do to avoid cardiac arrest

Try to improve your lifestyle. Give up the habit of tobacco and alcohol. Eat healthy food instead of junk food. Do yoga, pranayama, walking, jogging and cycling daily. Share your problems instead of getting stressed.

Necessary heart checkup

Blood pressure once a month

Cholesterol at 6 months

Blood sugar at 3 months

Eye test at 6 months

Full body once a year

Diet plan for a healthy heart

Increase the amount of water

Reduce salt and sugar

Take more fibre

Must eat nuts

Eat whole grains

Make sure you take protein

Eat gourd soup, juice and vegetable

Superfoods for the heart

Flaxseed

Garlic

Cinnamon

Turmeric

Decoction for the heart

Take 1 teaspoon Arjuna bark, 2 gms cinnamon, 5 Tulsi and make a decoction by boiling all the ingredients. Drinking it every day makes your heart healthy.

