Want fast recovery from Dengue? 5 fruits you must eat to increase platelet count

Dengue fever is considered very dangerous. When dengue occurs, the platelets in the body start decreasing, which leads to weakness. There is a constant urge to vomit, fever and headache. Due to this, the condition of the whole body starts deteriorating. For a fast recovery from dengue, special care needs to be taken of the diet. Include fruits rich in vitamin C in the diet. Drink as much water as possible. Keep the body hydrated. This will help in a fast recovery from dengue and the fallen platelets will also start increasing. Know which fruits should a dengue patient eat?

Which fruits should be eaten to increase platelets

Kiwi - Dengue patients are advised to eat it. Kiwi contains vitamin C which helps the body to fight infection. Apart from this, many other nutrients are found which prove to be a panacea for dengue patients. Kiwi contains a lot of fiber which makes it easy to digest. Kiwi also helps in increasing platelets.

Pomegranate- Dengue patients can eat pomegranate. Antioxidants are found in pomegranate which protect you from many problems. Pomegranate is also a source of vitamin C. Eating pomegranate increases red blood cells in the body. Pomegranate is considered beneficial for increasing blood and haemoglobin in the body. Eating pomegranate relieves fatigue and weakness.

Papaya- Papaya, which is rich in fibre, is also beneficial for dengue patients. Vitamin C and Vitamin A are found in papaya. Papaya leaf juice is also used in dengue. Dengue patients can eat papaya for faster recovery.

Apple- Be it dengue or any other fever, apple is a fruit that you can easily eat. Apple contains essential vitamins and minerals which help in fast recovery from fever. Apple is a good source of fiber which also keeps the stomach healthy.

Orange and Guava- Doctors also recommend eating orange and guava which are rich in vitamin C. Orange and guava are rich in fiber and vitamin C. These fruits increase immunity and also help in increasing platelets in dengue.

