Walnuts may reduce risk of heart disease says study: know 5 other health benefits of this amazing dry fruit

Walnuts are one of the most beneficial dry fruits. They are said to be extremely good for health and can even reduce the risk of heart disease. Yes, according to a new study named Walnuts and Healthy Aging (WAHA) which was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, people who consume walnuts between 60 to 80 years of their age have lesser chances of getting a heart ailment as compared to the people who don't eat it regularly. This is because of the reduces inflammation which also reduces the risk of the disease.

Apart from the heart, walnut is good for many other things in your body. So, here we are with 5 more health benefits of this amazing dry fruit so that you can include it in your diet daily.

Reduces the risk of cancer

Walnuts possess qualities like phytosterol, omega 3 fatty acid and antioxidants which help in reducing the risk of developing tumours and also prevents the chances of different types of cancer like prostate and breast cancer.

Reduces risk of having type 2 diabetes

Walnuts build resistance for insulin and controls the levels of glucose in blood. This eventually results in the reduced risk of having type 2 diabates.

Helps in weight loss

Walnuts contain high amount of protein and dietary-fibre which makes you feel full and reduces your appetite to eat any futher. This evetually leads to reduced weight.

Has anti-ageing properties

Walnuts have antioxidants and vitamin B6 which help your skin look young and glowing.

Helps in pregnancy

Walnuts reduce the chances of nausea and it helps the baby's brain to develop properly.

