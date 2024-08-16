Vitamin E deficiency? Include THESE food items in your diet, know benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Include these food items in your diet if you have vitamin E deficiency.

Vitamin E is an essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in maintaining our overall health. It is a powerful antioxidant that protects our cells from damage caused by free radicals. However, not getting enough of this vitamin can lead to a deficiency, which can have various symptoms. Therefore, as soon as you come to know about the deficiency of vitamin E in your body, you should take precautions and include vitamin E-rich food items in your diet plan. By making some changes in your diet, you can get rid of this vitamin deficiency.

What are the symptoms of Vitamin E deficiency?

The most common symptoms of vitamin E deficiency include muscle weakness, vision problems, and impaired immune function. Other signs may include skin dryness, hair loss, and anaemia. In severe cases, individuals may experience neurological symptoms such as difficulty walking, muscle tremors, and even nerve damage. Vitamin E deficiency can also affect reproductive health and increase the risk of miscarriage in pregnant women. If left untreated, it can lead to serious health complications such as heart disease and cancer.

Foods that are rich in Vitamin-E

Green Vegetables- To say goodbye to Vitamin E deficiency you should start eating green leafy vegetables.

Almonds and walnuts- Eating almonds and walnuts is often recommended to overcome the deficiency of vitamin E. Almonds and walnuts can also prove to be very beneficial for your overall health.

Fruits- If you want, you can also include fruits like avocado, kiwi and mango in your diet because consuming these fruits regularly can also overcome the deficiency of vitamin E in your body.

Fatty fish- If you are a non-vegetarian, then you can also make fatty fish a part of your diet. A good amount of vitamin E is found in fatty fish.

Benefits of Vitamin-E-rich foods

Vitamin E-rich food items can prove to be effective in controlling your blood pressure and cholesterol levels. These nutrient-rich food items can also prove to be beneficial for your heart health. Not only this, by including such things in your diet, you can also improve your skin health to a great extent.

