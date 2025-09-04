Vitamin D in mothers and infants: Importance, deficiency causes and prevention Vitamin D supports healthy pregnancy and infant growth. Know why it’s important, the risks of deficiency and simple prevention steps.

New Delhi:

Vitamin D plays a crucial role in the health and development of expectant mothers and infants. An adequate level of vitamin D ensures sufficient calcium absorption, which is essential for foetal development and maternal bone health.

According to Dr Rashmi Naik N, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital, Rajajinagar, Bangalore, it also regulates hormones and supports the immune function, promoting cell growth and controlling inflammation in the body.

Why vitamin D is important for pregnant women and infants

A deficiency of vitamin D among pregnant women can lead to preeclampsia, gestational diabetes and preterm birth. Lack of vitamin D can further weaken their immune system, which makes them vulnerable to infections. Similarly, in newborns, it is important for their bone & teeth development. Lack of it can lead to rickets. Further, vitamin D supports the immune system and the physical development of babies.

Common causes of vitamin D deficiency

In expectant mothers:

No Exposure to Sunlight

Improper diet

Obesity

Health Conditions

In infants:

Less or No Sunlight Exposure

Maternal health conditions

Premature birth

Breastfeeding without supplementation

WHO recommendations for vitamin D supplementation

As per the WHO, very low birth weight (VLBW) infants should receive 400-1000 IU (Vitamin D) supplementation until 6 months of age to prevent these deficiencies. While pregnant women should receive 200 IU (vitamin D) supplementation during pregnancy, it can prevent complications.

How pregnant women can prevent vitamin D deficiency

Spend 15-20 mins in sunlight in the early morning with hands, legs and face uncovered.

Include vitamin D-rich foods in the diet, such as mushrooms, milk, fish and egg whites, etc.

Take vitamin D supplements as prescribed by the doctor.

Vitamin D care tips for infants and newborns

Ensure the baby gets supplemented with 400 IU of vitamin D till one year.

Breastfeeding, as suggested by the paediatrician

Maternal Supplementation ensures an adequate amount of Vitamin D in infants

Sunlight exposure in the early hours of the day for older children, as suggested by the paediatrician.

By taking a proactive approach, pregnant women can not only improve their health during pregnancy but can also reduce the risk of long-term health complications for both mother and child.

ALSO READ: How gestational diabetes affects the baby: 5 key risks explained