Vinod Kambli suffers from a urine-related disease, know which diseases are caused by frequent urination

Vinod Kambli, a former cricketer of the Indian team, has been admitted to the hospital due to a sudden deterioration in his health. Kambli has been in the headlines for some time due to his deteriorating health. He has been struggling with health problems for several months. Recently a video of Kambli went viral on social media in which he could not walk properly. He was walking with the help of support. Everyone was shocked to see Kambli's condition in the video.

Now once again he is in the headlines for his health. Due to a sudden deterioration in health, he has been admitted to Pragati Hospital in Thane. Let us tell you, Kambli has a problem related to urination. Vinod Kambli has said in an interview on a YouTube channel that he is suffering from a urine infection and due to this he also fainted. In such a situation, let us know which diseases are the sign of frequent urination.

Frequent urination is a sign of THESE diseases

Urinary tract infections (UTIs): Bacterial infections affecting the bladder or urethra can cause frequent urination, as well as pain, burning, and frequent urination. Diabetes: Frequent urination can occur in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes because high blood sugar levels affect the functioning of the kidneys, which can lead to frequent urination. Enlarged prostate: In men, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) can put pressure on the urinary system and cause frequent urination, especially at night. Pregnancy: Hormonal changes and the growing uterus put pressure on the bladder, causing frequent urination.

How to protect yourself?

If you want to avoid the problem of urine infection, then drinking plenty of water is the best option. Coconut water will not let the electrolytes in the body decrease. Improve your diet and avoid caffeine, alcohol, and spicy food

