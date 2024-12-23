Follow THESE 5 measures to increase immunity and protect newborn from diseases in winter

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Follow THESE measures to increase the immunity of newborns

The body of a newborn is very delicate, and its immune system is not fully developed. This is the reason why they become victims of infections and diseases quickly. To keep the newborn healthy, it is very important to strengthen their immunity. When the immunity is strong, the baby not only avoids seasonal diseases, but his physical and mental development also improves.

Especially during changing seasons and winters, special precautions need to be taken to protect the baby from diseases. In this article, we will tell you how you can strengthen the immunity of your newborn and what measures you should adopt for this. Here are 5 effective measures that not only keep your baby away from diseases but also help in keeping him healthy.

1. Breastfeeding

Breast milk is a complete diet for the baby. The antibodies present in it help protect the baby from infections. Colostrum, which is called the first milk after delivery, acts as an immune booster. It is rich in vitamins and antibodies. The baby should be given exclusively breast milk for at least 6 months.

2. Cleanliness

The body of a newborn baby is sensitive to infection. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to the cleanliness of their skin, clothes, and surrounding environment. Clean the baby's toys and other necessary items regularly. In this way, you can increase the immunity of the baby.

3. Maintain the right temperature

Newborns react quickly to cold and heat. Keeping them at the right temperature strengthens their immunity. Dress them in warm and soft clothes during the cold season. If you are taking the baby out, layer the clothes to protect him from the cold wind.

4. Vaccination

Getting your baby vaccinated on time increases their immunity. It protects them from measles, chickenpox, and other serious diseases. Make sure to check the vaccination schedule with your doctor. During winter, vaccines act as a protective shield to protect your baby from infections.

5. Nutrient-Rich Food

When the baby is 6 months old, give them solid food rich in nutrients, such as fruits, vegetables, and cereals. This helps in their physical development as well as increasing immunity.

Increasing the immunity of a newborn baby is important for their better health and development. You can keep the baby away from diseases through the mother's milk, cleanliness, vaccination, and proper care.

ALSO READ: Excessive consumption of sugar damages the body, can lead to THESE serious diseases