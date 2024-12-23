Excessive consumption of sugar damages the body, can lead to THESE serious diseases

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Excessive consumption of sugar damages the body

Excessive consumption of anything in food proves to be harmful to health. Excessive consumption of salt or sugar harms health and causes many serious diseases. Some people like to eat sweets very much, so much so that they do not feel satisfied if they do not eat sweets after meals. But if you too have the habit of eating too much sweets, then be careful in time. Here we will tell you what diseases can be caused by eating too much sugar.

Consuming too much sugar can cause THESE diseases:

Heart diseases: Excessive consumption of sugar increases heart diseases. People who drink too many soft drinks do not have appetite control in their body, due to which weight starts increasing, which causes heart disease. Diabetes: Eating too much sweets deteriorates the blood sugar level in the body, due to which the risk of diseases like diabetes also increases. Apart from this, problems like anxiety, mood swings, and headaches can also occur. High cholesterol: Excessive consumption of sugar can increase the amount of cholesterol in the body. So far, many researches have revealed that due to excessive consumption of sugar, bad cholesterol starts increasing in the body. Fatty liver disease: Excessive consumption of sugar can weaken your liver. Sugar can cause non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Obesity increases rapidly: Excessive consumption of sugar can make you obese. If you are dieting to lose weight but have not stopped eating sugar, then you will never be able to control your weight. To stay fit, you will have to start taking sugar and salt in limited quantities.

