Vietnam-based Algerian fitness coach Sami Osman brings change in fitness of people through social media

Our productivity level began to dwindle after being thwacked by the waves of the pandemic. Do we live a fit life? We are dubious about that! Many people even after being Covid19 negative again and again, their immunity level could not be the same as before. Apart from this, the immunity level of the liver and the kidney of many people did not improve and later they died of diseases.

Vietnam-based Algerian Sports and Nutrition Coach Sami Osman is helping people around the world absolutely free through social media. He says that the competition to earn money in developing countries is so high that people are not paying attention to their health. He decided to take the help of social media so that he could reach out and help as many people around the world as possible. Sami is taking the help of Instagram for this. Through his Instagram videos and live sessions, Sami gives information about workouts, gym supplements, mental health and healthy diets and also answers their questions in the live sessions.

He says, "There are a few things that shouldn't be compromised, and being well-maintained is one of them. Sitting for hours on your laptop can cause great damage to your body. Don't let that happen!"

He further adds that staying fit is not just about having a healthy body but also a healthy mind and soul. Sami Osman's initiative is set up to encourage weight loss naturally as well as safely. He trains people on how to create the right dietary intake and exercise techniques that do not trigger any side effects.

Sami Osman is an Algerian who is now based in Vietnam. He holds command over three different languages ​​like English, French and Arabic. Therefore, there is a large number of people from different countries among the people associated with them on social media.

