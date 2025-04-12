US woman’s period lasts for 1000 days; here’s what you should know about bicornuate uterus that causes it Poppy revealed in a recent TikTok video that she been experiencing periods for nearly 1000 days due to condition known as bicornuate uterus. Read on to know more about her condition.

A woman’s period usually lasts somewhere between 3-7 days and it happens every 27-30 days. Period is one of the most awful times of the month and sometimes, getting through these days can be difficult. Imagine having to bear it every day for nearly three years. Such is the case of Poppy who revealed her condition in her recent TikTok video.

According to a report in The New York Post, she first spotted her problem when she experienced two straight weeks of heavy bleeding. She sought medical help and was told to wait for a week to check if it resolved on its own. She was prescribed medicines to stop the flow and Poppy says, “Spoiler alert: it didn’t”

In the following months, she went to several doctors who prescribed medicines, tests and treatment. However, the bleeding still continued. After she underwent a transvaginal ultrasound, the doctors found cysts on her ovaries which the doctors suspected to be the cause of her bleeding. She further says, “My iron levels? Rock bottom. The cramps? Awful.” Poppy said, “All of my muscles hurt, my bones hurt. I have constant headaches, constant nausea.”

She was then diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). However, even after this, the bleeding didn’t stop. The doctors also inserted an intrauterine device (IUD) and performed MRI and ultrasounds to understand the cause of her condition.

After 950 days of bleeding continuously, the doctors came to a possible conclusion. She said, “Turns out, I have something called a heart-shaped uterus, and that could be the cause of all my f–king problems. This was something that was picked up on my very first ultrasound on month three or four of bleeding.”

She further said, “A heart shaped uterus sounds so cute until you realize it just kind of f–ks everything over. It can cause so many problems, and no one thought to mention it to me.”

What is heart shaped uterus?

Also known as bicornuate uterus, it is a condition wherein your uterus appears heart-shaped instead of round. A typical uterus is shaped like an upside-down pear. According to Cleveland Clinic, if you have a bicornuate uterus, the top of your uterus is separated by a piece of tissue. Depending on the degree of separation, this can cause problems during pregnancy because your uterus may not be able to fully expand.

What are the symptoms of bicornuate uterus?

Here are some of the symptoms of a bicornuate uterus.

Frequent miscarriages (usually more than three).

Vaginal bleeding.

Painful menstruation.

Painful intercourse (dyspareunia).

Pelvic pain.

What are the causes of bicornuate uterus?

A bicornuate uterus is congenital which means you were born with it. The foetal uterus develops while it's still in the uterus — sometime between 10 and 20 weeks of pregnancy

During development, two ducts (called the Mullerian ducts) normally fuse together to form one uterine cavity. In the case of a bicornuate uterus, two uterine cavities exist because the ducts did not merge together completely. A bicornuate uterus can have a deep heart shape or it can be minor and never cause a problem. A heart-shaped uterus is not hereditary — meaning you won’t pass it on to your children.

