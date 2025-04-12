Teenager develops Popcorn Lungs after years of vaping, know the symptoms, causes of the rare condition Popcorn lung is a condition which causes damage to your lungs' smallest airways, making you cough and feel short of breath. It is usually caused by breathing in a chemical that is found in e-cigarette vapour. Read on to know about the symptoms and causes of Popcorn Lungs.

Brianna Martin, a 17-year-old high school cheerleader from Nevada called her mother from her practice session to tell her about her inability to breathe. Initially, they thought it to be a panic attack, however, it turned out that she developed a rare and severe lung condition due to years of vaping. Commonly known as 'Popcorn Lungs', this is a condition that damages the lungs.

Also known as bronchiolitis obliterans, this is a condition which causes damage to your lungs' smallest airways, making you cough and feel short of breath. It is usually caused by breathing in a chemical that is used to flavour microwave popcorn. But other chemicals or lung illnesses can also cause popcorn lung such as e-cigarette vapour.

Reports suggest that Brianna used a disposable vape every day for nearly three years. However, she has quit smoking and now uses an inhaler. Nevada-based estate agent Christie recalled, "She called me all of a sudden and said she couldn’t catch her breath. She kept saying, ‘I can’t breathe; it was the scariest thing. I didn’t expect the news she gave me, that it was popcorn lungs that’s permanent and children are dying from it. They told me she should be able to make a full recovery because we caught it so early, but it can also cause problems like cancer in the future."

She added, "Smoking takes years to show its effect and your lungs can heal from it, but popcorn lung is irreversible."

What are the symptoms of Popcorn Lungs?

The common symptoms of popcorn lungs are a dry cough and shortness of breath. You can see these symptoms between 2 weeks and 2 months after you've been around a toxic gas or had an illness. You're especially likely to have them when you're exercising or doing heavy labour.

What are the causes of Popcorn Lungs?

Diacetyl is one of the chemicals that causes this condition. While popcorn brands have stopped using this chemical for flavouring, it is still used in some electronic cigarette flavours. Another common chemical that causes the condition is acetaldehyde. It is usually found in the smoke from marijuana and some electronic cigarettes and it can damage the lining of your mouth, throat, and stomach.

Other common chemicals that cause popcorn lungs are:

Metal oxide fumes, a common byproduct of welding

Formaldehyde, a cancer-causing chemical used in some glues and building materials

Sulfur dioxide, a pollutant released by burning fossil fuels

Ammonia

Chlorine

Nitrogen oxides

Hydrochloric acid

Sulfur mustard is a chemical weapon known as "mustard gas".

Sometimes, bronchiolitis obliterans happens after you've had a serious illness that affects your lungs, for example, some forms of pneumonia or bronchitis. And some people who have rheumatoid arthritis can get popcorn lung as a side effect of that condition.

