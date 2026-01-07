US cuts number of recommended vaccines for children. Here’s what led to the move The U.S. has reduced the number of vaccines recommended for all children, saying it wants to align with other countries and rebuild public trust. The move, backed by the Trump administration, has sparked concern among doctors who warn it could increase preventable illness.

New Delhi:

The U.S. has taken an unusual step by cutting back the number of vaccines it recommends for all children. The change, announced on Monday and effective immediately, means federal health guidance now covers protection against 11 diseases, down from a wider list used until now. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from paediatricians and public health experts.

Under the revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several vaccines once advised for every child are no longer routinely recommended. Instead, they will be offered mainly to children considered high risk, or when families and doctors decide together. The move was backed by the Trump administration and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but doctors warn it could increase confusion and leave more children vulnerable to preventable illness.

Which vaccines are no longer advised for all children

Vaccines that have been removed from the “recommended for everyone” list include protection against flu, rotavirus, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, RSV, and some forms of meningitis. These vaccines are still available, and families who want them can still access them, but they are no longer part of the standard schedule for all children.

Vaccines that remain recommended for every child include those for measles, whooping cough, polio, tetanus, chickenpox, and HPV. However, even here there has been a shift. The guidance now suggests one HPV dose for most children, rather than the earlier two or three, depending on age.

Why the Trump administration says the changes were made

The overhaul follows a review ordered in December by President Donald Trump, asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to compare American vaccine guidance with that of other countries. Officials said the U.S. stood out for recommending more vaccines and more doses than many peer nations.

The administration says narrowing the list could help rebuild public trust by focusing on what it considers the most essential vaccines. Kennedy said the decision “protects children, respects families, and rebuilds trust in public health”.

Why doctors and paediatricians are raising concerns

Medical experts disagree strongly. The American Academy of Pediatrics said the changes were made without public discussion or a transparent review of evidence. Dr Sean O’Leary warned that countries tailor vaccine policies to their own disease levels and health systems. “You can’t just copy and paste public health,” he said, adding that children’s health and lives were at stake.

What this could mean for parents and children’s health

Officials insist insurance will still cover the vaccines and access will not be blocked. But doctors fear the new approach may lower vaccination rates over time. Fewer routine shots, they warn, could mean more hospital admissions and outbreaks of preventable diseases.

ALSO READ: Cancer surgeon warns about hidden health risks of daily plastic use; shares simple safety tips