Cancer surgeon warns about hidden health risks of daily plastic use; shares simple safety tips Plastic has become part of daily life, but Dr Jayesh Sharma, a Raipur-based cancer surgeon with over 25 years of experience, explains how heat, ageing containers, and microplastics can quietly affect health. He also outlines simple ways to reduce everyday exposure at home.

Plastic is everywhere. In drawers. On shelves. In bottles we reuse without thinking twice. It has quietly become part of daily life, especially in kitchens and bathrooms. And yet, questions around its safety refuse to go away.

Taking to Instagram on November 24, 2025, Dr Jayesh Sharma, a Raipur-based oncologist with over 25 years of experience, spoke about how everyday plastic use can affect health and what actually helps reduce risk. His message was calm. Not alarmist. But clear.

The hidden health risks of daily plastic exposure

Chemical leaching

Plastic containers are made entirely from synthetic chemicals. Over time, some of these chemicals can move into food or water. This process is called leaching.

According to Dr Sharma, a few things make leaching worse:

Heat: The more plastic is heated, the more chemicals it can release

Quality: Low-grade plastics leach more than better-made ones

Age: Old containers lose their protective surface layer, increasing leaching

Microplastics

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles that can’t be seen with the naked eye. They form when larger plastic items break down due to sunlight and environmental exposure. Dr Sharma explained that microplastics are now found almost everywhere. In food. In lungs. In blood. Even inside cells. They are no longer an external problem. They are internal.

What happens when plastic enters the body

When plastics enter the body, either through leaching or microplastics, they may trigger:

Endocrine disruption, affecting hormone balance Inflammation, which stresses tissues over time

Dr Sharma clarified that there is currently no strong evidence directly linking plastics to cancer. Some biological pathways are being studied. The risk appears small, but it is not something most people would want to ignore.

Simple changes to make plastic use safer

Avoid heating food in plastic whenever possible “Microwave-safe” only means the plastic won’t melt, not that it’s chemical-free Prefer glass or ceramic for hot food and reheating Overhead water tanks are usually made of stable plastics and do not leach below 50°C Bathing water stored in buckets is not meant for drinking, so the risk is minimal Baby milk bottles are BPA-free and relatively safe, but steel or glass bottles are safer overall Bottle nipples should be made of silicone Good-quality silicone moulds are safe for baking at moderate temperatures

How to reduce microplastic exposure

Dr Sharma noted that nearly 50 percent of microplastics enter the body through drinking water. Using a water filter is the simplest step. Microplastics are also more concentrated indoors than outdoors. Ventilation helps. So does regular vacuuming and mopping.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

