High blood pressure detection: How a urine test can save your kidneys Did you know a simple urine test can reveal hidden risks of hypertension? Detecting albumin early helps prevent kidney and heart complications.

New Delhi:

High blood pressure is often measured through a sphygmomanometer or digital blood pressure monitor. But many of us are missing out on an important urine test that can detect the potential risk of hypertension. The urine test can check for protein leakage, particularly a protein called albumin.

According to Dr M. Sheetal Kumar, Consultant Physician & Diabetologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, the presence of even small amounts, known as microalbuminuria (MAU), is one of the earliest warning signs of hidden risks of hypertension, such as hypertension-related organ damage. It strongly predicts the risk of future health problems, especially cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease.

Causes of urinary albumin leakage

The causes of urinary albumin leakage are largely twofold:

Increased pressure inside the tiny filters of the kidneys Damage to blood vessels, which makes them ‘leaky’ to proteins like albumin

Higher UACR values are linked to higher blood pressure and elevated aldosterone levels, a hormone that regulates blood pressure but can worsen hypertension when levels remain persistently high.

What healthy kidneys do

Since healthy kidneys efficiently filter blood, albumin is rarely seen in the urine of healthy people. However, in patients with metabolic syndrome, diabetes, or hypertension, microalbuminuria can appear significantly earlier than obvious kidney damage.

30–300 mg of albumin daily

Or an albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR) of 30–300 mg/g

is considered MAU.

Its existence indicates both early kidney alterations and a broader issue: endothelial dysfunction (dysfunction of the blood vessel linings). This means MAU is not only a renal problem but also a marker of overall vascular health.

Importance of early detection

The good news is that detecting MAU early allows doctors and patients to act before serious complications set in.

With timely interventions such as:

Better blood pressure control

Lifestyle changes

Medications that specifically protect the kidneys

Microalbuminuria can often be reduced or even reversed. This lowers the risk of both heart disease and kidney failure in the long term.

Beyond albumin: What else urine tests reveal

In addition to albumin, a simple, routine urine test can also check for:

Blood

Glucose

Electrolytes

This test is highly beneficial for hypertensive patients, since it enables physicians to:

Detect hidden risks of potential organ damage

Customise treatment plans

Enhance long-term results

To put it briefly, a tiny urine sample can tell us a lot about a patient's blood pressure and its associated complications, and help us avoid fatal consequences.

ALSO READ: Getting up at night to urinate? It could be an early sign of prostate problems