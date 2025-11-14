Is your heartburn more than just acidity? Here’s what you need to know Frequent heartburn can be more than just a case of acidity—it could be a sign of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or other underlying health issues. Identifying the root cause is crucial to preventing long-term complications and finding effective treatments.

New Delhi:

The familiar burning sensation in the chest after a spicy meal or an extra cup of coffee is something most people brush off as simple acidity. A quick antacid often becomes the go-to remedy. However, doctors caution that when this discomfort becomes frequent, it may signal a more serious underlying condition known as Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), which is a chronic condition where stomach acid keeps flowing back into the oesophagus. This condition can quietly damage the oesophagus over time if not treated properly.

What are the Red Flags?

If the acidity is not occasional, then it can lead to long-term complications such as ulcers or even damage the oesophagus if ignored over a period of time. Some warning signs are:

Frequent Heartburn: A constant burning sensation in the chest or throat occurring regularly may be due to the disorder of chronic reflux.

Change in Taste: The acid can travel through the stomach up to the mouth, resulting in a sour or bitter taste that can also be a cause of throat irritation.

Discomfort in the Chest: Chest pains, especially noticed while bending or lying down soon after eating, should not be ignored.

Chronic Cough or Hoarseness: Acid reflux can irritate the throat and vocal cords, causing a persistent cough or hoarseness that often goes untreated.

Issues in the Throat: Difficulties with swallowing or the sensation of a lump in the throat are some of the symptoms that can happen as a result of acid URI exposure, and they can be quite painful

Burning Sensations at Night: Experiencing heartburn during sleep may indicate that the reflux has become more serious.

How To Keep the Stomach Healthy?

According to Dr Gurbakhshish Singh Sidhu, Senior Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital, Patiala, dealing with frequent heartburn is not only a matter of medication, but it also requires building a lifestyle that promotes your digestive health. The following are the ways to manage the issue:

Dietary Changes: Avoid spicy foods, fried foods, caffeine and carbonated drinks and eat more fibre-rich foods, whole grains, lean proteins and non-citrus fruits like bananas or melons. Also, eating slowly, chewing food thoroughly and skipping late-night snacking can keep your gut in a good state.



Weight Management: The belly of an overweight person exerts pressure on the gut, which causes stomach acid to flow back into the oesophagus. This is why it is important to maintain weight through regular exercise.

Stress Management: Stress does not directly lead to acid reflux. However, it can make the symptoms worse by causing unhealthy eating habits and putting a strain on the abdominal muscles. Therefore, techniques like deep breathing, meditation or yoga should be practised daily.

Immediate Treatment: If the symptoms are visible, it is important to get a check-up done immediately to prevent long-term damage. Certain medicines, such as antacids, are recommended to cure the burning sensation. For severe cases, fundoplication surgery is recommended to strengthen the valve between the stomach and the oesophagus.

Heartburn may start as a mild discomfort, but when it becomes frequent, it’s your body’s way of saying something needs to change. Instead of ignoring the burn or masking it with quick fixes, listening to the body and following simple practices, as well as timely medical support, can restore the balance to your digestion.

ALSO READ: Troubled with stomach issues like gas and acidity? Opt for these Ayurvedic remedies to improve digestion