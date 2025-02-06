Troubled with stomach issues like gas and acidity? Opt for these Ayurvedic remedies to improve digestion

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Opt for these Ayurvedic remedies to improve digestion

Good health and happiness are the two biggest human desires. To achieve these, keeping yourself fit and happy in all circumstances is very important. But how? Let's know about this secret. Are you also 'lactose intolerance' i.e., milk allergy? If yes, then this health formula is for you. You can try almond milk. To make it, soak 15 almonds overnight. Now, add water for the three people and blend it. Finally, add a little saffron, some turmeric and black pepper to it.

Why black pepper with turmeric? You must be aware that turmeric contains a solid compound, i.e. turmeric curcumin is rich in antioxidant properties. But when black pepper is added to it, the bioavailability of curcumin increases two thousand times. By the way, whether it is almond milk or normal milk, whenever you add turmeric to it, then definitely add black pepper because a pinch of black pepper will make it the best immunity booster. This almond milk is also important because according to the study, 60% of the country's population is such who cannot digest milk. Some cannot digest it in large quantities, while some are forced to visit the doctor after drinking just a little. There are special types of enzymes in the body to digest lactose, which are called lactase. By the way, children's body has plenty of lactase and this is the reason why children can easily digest milk. But the new report is saying that drinking milk is now also spoiling the health of children and problems like indigestion, constipation, and diarrhoea are increasing. This means that there is a need to strengthen digestion so that 'lactose intolerance' does not become the gateway to serious diseases.

Lactose level in milk

Breast milk - 7%

Cow-buffalo milk - 5%

Goat milk - 4%

What to drink instead of milk?

Soy Milk - BP and cholesterol control

Coconut Milk - Weight control

Almond Milk - Strong immunity

Pea Milk - Rich in protein

Cashew Milk - Strong eyes and heart

Oats Milk - Better eyes and skin

Symptoms of lactose intolerance

Diarrhea

Flatulence

Nausea

Vomit

Abdominal cramps

Gas

Indigestion Constipation Ulcer

Acidity Colitis Loose motion

Ayurvedic remedies for stomach issues

To get rid of stomach issues drink lukewarm water after waking up in the morning. Drink 1-2 litres of water at once. Add rock salt and lemon to the water. Do stretching for 5 minutes after drinking water.

Constipation will go away if you add papaya, apple, pomegranate and pear to your diet.

Your stomach will be set, drink Panchamrit. Mix the juice of carrot, beetroot, amla, spinach, tomato and drink it.

Intestines will become stronger, try Gulkand. Mix rose leaves, fennel, cardamom and honey and make a paste. Eat 1 spoonful daily.

To get relief from constipation, chew fennel and sugar candy, drink cumin, coriander, and fennel water, and eat roasted ginger after meals.

Gas will go away if you eat sprouted fenugreek. Drink fenugreek water, eat pomegranate, take Triphala powder and chew your food well.

Digestion will improve, drink Panchamrit. Take one teaspoon each of cumin, coriander, fennel, fenugreek and celery put them in a clay or glass tumbler, soak in water overnight, and drink in the morning on an empty stomach for 11 days continuously.

