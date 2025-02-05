Bloating to Joint Pain: 5 common symptoms of inflammation you should not ignore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 common symptoms of inflammation in the body.

Inflammation is a kind of disease. Simply put, it is a condition of increasing swelling and heat inside any part of the body, which an infection, injury or tissue problem can usually cause. If inflammation is not paid attention to, then there can be a risk of many serious diseases. Many times inflammation occurs in the body but we are not aware of it. Today we are telling you some symptoms of inflammation in the body. We will know where inflammation occurs in the body and how is it detected. Health expert Ramita Kaur has shared information about this.

Common symptoms of inflammation

Joint and Muscles: Experts say that if a person repeatedly suffers from joint pain and stiffness, then it could be a sign of inflammation in the joints and muscles.

Digestive System: At the same time, people are often troubled by bloating. Even after many measures, bloating does not reduce. If this happens to you too, then it indicates inflammation in the digestive system.

Skin Issues: If you frequently experience rashes, acne or irritation on your skin, this also indicates inflammation. You should avoid ignoring it.

Respiratory System: Inflammation can also occur in the respiratory system. If you are having trouble breathing or you suddenly feel shortness of breath, this could also be inflammation.

Immune System: Inflammation can also occur in the immune system. If you are frequently suffering from cold, cough and fever, then this could be the effect of inflammation. This weakens the immunity.

If you are also experiencing any of these symptoms, do not ignore them and visit a doctor soon.

