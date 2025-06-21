Understanding Prostate Cancer: Expert reveals what every man over 40 should know An expert shares crucial insights on prostate cancer, highlighting key facts and preventive measures that every man over 40 should be aware of to ensure early detection and effective management. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

Prostate cancer is one of the common cancers in elderly men. They are rare before 40 years, but incidence keeps rising with age and is very common in the 6th and 7th decades. According to Dr Jacob George, Consultant - Medical Oncology, Manipal Hospital, Goa, the prostate is a small gland located around the bladder outlet. It produces fluid that supports the sperm. It is generally a slow-growing tumour that may go undetected for a long time. It typically presents with urinary symptoms like increased frequency, a thinner stream of urine or a sensation of incomplete voiding. It also commonly presents with a urinary tract infection. In a health-conscious population, it may present as an increase in the level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in the blood on regular screening checks.

However, all these symptoms are not specific to prostate cancer. Expert medical opinion should be sought for distinguishing it from other benign prostatic conditions like benign prostatic enlargement or prostatitis. In advanced cases, there may be blood in the urine or pain in the lower spine or hip bone due to the spread of the cancer. The tumour may be detected with imaging modalities like ultrasound, MRI, CT or PET/CT scans.

But it is confirmed with a prostatic biopsy. There is no specific way to prevent this cancer. However, as for all other ailments, a healthy lifestyle and diet are advised. Prostate cancer is driven by the male hormone testosterone. For localised cancer, the treatment is surgery or radiotherapy. Suppressing testosterone [medically with drugs] is an excellent adjuvant for treatment. As most of the cancers are slow-growing and patients are elderly with co-morbidities, active surveillance is also a common way of treatment.

Advanced cancers are mostly treated hormonally. Although chemotherapy drugs are also available, most patients end up not using them due to their age and comorbidities. Radio-pharmaceutical-based treatments are also effective to an extent. However, most patients cannot avail themselves of this option due to limited access, cost and fitness for treatment.

Recent medical advancements are trying to bridge this gap through more accessible diagnostic methods and targeted therapies. Genetic testing and biomarkers are becoming important tools in assessing the aggressiveness of the disease and guiding personalised treatment strategies. Patients are also being encouraged to participate in clinical trials that may offer novel therapeutic approaches, including immunotherapies.

Public awareness and educational campaigns are crucial for early detection, especially in populations where regular health check-ups are not the norm. Family history and genetic predisposition also play a significant role in the risk profile of individuals, and men with a family history of prostate cancer are advised to begin screening earlier. As life expectancy increases, managing prostate health becomes a vital part of ageing well.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

