Type 2 diabetes risk reduces by 31% with Mediterranean diet, calorie restriction; say Harvard researchers

A recent study found that a Mediterranean-style diet, along with reduced calorie consumption and moderate physical activity and professional support for weight loss, can help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes by 31 per cent.

The study was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine and co-authored by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Co-author Frank Hu, Fredrick J. Stare Professor of Nutrition and Epidemiology and chair of the Department of Nutrition said, “We’re facing a global epidemic of diabetes.

Mediterranean Diet Linked to Lower Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Frank Hu further said, “With the highest-level evidence, our study shows that modest, sustained changes in diet and lifestyle could prevent millions of cases of this disease worldwide.”

Earlier studies have linked Mediterranean diet to better health outcomes, including lowered risk of type 2 diabetes through improved insulin sensitivity and reduced inflammation.

A team of researchers from the PREDIMED-Plus clinical trial looked to understand how the diet's benefits may be enhanced with additional healthy lifestyle changes.

PREDIMED-Plus Clinical Trial

The researchers, from 23 universities in Spain and Harvard Chan School, split 4,746 PREDIMED-Plus participants into an intervention group and a control group and followed their health outcomes for six years.

How Calorie Restriction and Exercise Enhanced the Diet’s Benefits

The intervention group adhered to a Mediterranean diet, reduced their caloric intake by approximately 600 calories per day, engaged in moderate physical activity, such as brisk walking and strength and balance exercises and received professional support for weight loss control.

The control group adhered to a Mediterranean diet without calorie restriction, exercise guidance, or professional support. Participants ranged from age 55 to 75, were overweight or obese, and had metabolic syndrome, but were free of type 2 diabetes at baseline.

31% Reduced Risk of Diabetes

The study found that people in the intervention group had a 31% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to those in the control group. Also, the intervention group lost an average of 3.3 kilograms and reduced their waist circumference by 3.6 centimetres, compared to 0.6 kilograms and 0.3 centimetres in the control group.

“In practical terms, adding calorie control and physical activity to the Mediterranean diet prevented around three out of every 100 people from developing diabetes -- a clear, measurable benefit for public health,” said co-author Miguel Martinez-Gonzalez, professor at the University of Navarra and adjunct professor of nutrition at Harvard Chan School.

