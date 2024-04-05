Turning 40? Expert-backed tips for your first Mammogram and beyond

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Expert-backed tips for your first Mammogram.

Well, if you are turning 40 anytime soon then a mammogram is an important step in taking care of yourself and your health. However, many women are scared to start with their first mammogram. So here are some tips shared by Dr Karishma Kirti, Consultant Breast Specialist and Oncoplastic Surgeon, to get you through:

Meet your healthcare practitioner and have a clinical breast examination before starting your mammogram. Choose a facility that has a digital mammogram facility preferably with tomosynthesis. Go to the same centre every time so they can compare with previous mammograms and the radiologist is the same and small changes can be noticed. If you have periods, plan your mammogram one week after your period. Avoid wearing any deodorants, perfumes, lotions or powders on your breasts or underarms before the scan. They can affect and interfere with the reading of the mammogram. Wear clothes that are easier to get in and out of as you will need to remove your clothes and your brassiere for the exam. Inform the doctor about any relevant history, e.g. history of previous breast surgery, family history of breast or ovarian cancers, or if you have implants in your breast. If you are pregnant or you think you might be, please inform the technologist or the doctor. X-rays used in mammography are not safe for the growing foetus and mammograms especially screening mammograms are not recommended during pregnancy.

What you can expect during your mammogram:

You will be asked to undress above the waist and wear a wrap provided by the facility.

You and the technologist will be the only ones in the room during the mammogram and you will have adequate privacy.

Your breast will be flattened to obtain a high-quality picture. You will stand in front of the machine while the technologist positions your breast on the machine. The plastic upper plate will then be lowered to compress your breast for about 10 to 15 seconds while the x-ray is taken.

3D Mammogram (digital breast tomosynthesis): If you're getting a 3D mammogram, the procedure is similar, but the machine may move in a small arc over or along the side of your breast for each image. You might be asked to hold your breath during this process.

The entire procedure typically takes about 20 minutes.

Some women may experience discomfort or pain when their breasts are compressed. You should inform the technologist if you experience discomfort so they can adjust the compression to your comfort level.

Usually, two views of each breast are taken for a screening mammogram. However, some women, such as those with breast implants or larger breasts, or those undergoing diagnostic screening may require additional images.

ALSO READ: UK's 'artificial pancreas' to transform lives of type 1 diabetes patients