Try these yoga asanas by Swami Ramdev to get a natural glow on Karwa Chauth

Yoga has strength to make your body as well as your skin healthy. Get a glow on your face this Karwa Chauth by trying these yoga poses by Swami Ramdev.

New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2020 11:28 IST
Yoga asanas by Swami Ramdev 

Most women indulge themselves so much in their household and family responsibilities that they do not get enough time to care about their health at all. This results in your face looking dull, that too before age. At early ages, women start suffering from dry skin, dark circles, pimples, freckles, white hair, and many more issues. This may happen due to weakness, hormonal problems and more. 

The festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4 all over the country . On this day, Suhagan women fast for the long life of their husband and good health. With this, in the evening, by making sixteen adornments, she offers her fast to the moon and opens her fast. On this day, women adopt various methods to look from the moon. Which has its own side effects. According to Swami Ramdev, there is such a strength in yoga that you can stay healthy physically and mentally. You will get natural glow from it. So that you do not have to put chemical-rich products. Know which yogasanas and pranayam are effective to look younger and beautiful.  

Yoga to always look young and beautiful
Paschimottasan

Beneficial in dermatitis
Speed ​​down aging
Get sharp on face
Reduce stress
Strengthen the abdominal muscles
Get rid of obesity

Headstand

Get peace
Bring glow to the body
Effective in increasing height
Strengthen the arms
Bring face freshness
Bring peace

Sarvangasan

Effective in increasing height
Remove thyroid
Flow energy better in brain
Speed ​​up memory
Raise iq level

Hallasan

Increases metabolism 
Helps in weight loss 
Controls sugar level
Increases flexibility in spine and relaxes back pain
Relieves stress and fatigue
Peace of mind
Help to eliminate problems related to thyroid gland

Hakrasana

Effective in increasing height
Help you lose weight
Strengthens the spine
Put glow on face
Help to increase energy level
Posture body

Surya Namaskar

Effective in increasing height
Detox the body
Helpful in weight gain
Raise alarm level
Keep the digestive system fin

