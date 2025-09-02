Indian scientists discover potential treatment for triple-negative breast cancer Indian researchers at IASST and IIT Guwahati have developed a new compound that shows promise against triple-negative breast cancer. Early studies reveal it can shrink tumours, prevent cancer spread, and extend survival, offering new hope for treatment.

New Delhi:

Breast cancer happens to be one of the most feared cancers, and Indian researchers have recently developed a new compound that could be used to treat triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). Alongside being the most aggressive type of breast cancer, TNBC is also the hardest to treat.

The study, published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, was carried out by researchers at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, and IIT Guwahati. Early tests in the lab and on animals suggest that this compound could slow tumour growth, stop the spread of cancer, and even extend survival.

What is triple-negative breast cancer?

Breast cancer is not one disease; it has many subtypes. TNBC makes up about 10–15% of all breast cancers and is known to be particularly aggressive.

Why is TNBC different from other forms of breast cancer?

The majority of breast cancers are treated by focusing on specific hormones such as estrogen or progesterone, or the HER2 protein. TNBC cells do not have these receptors, which means treatments that are used for other types of breast cancer do not work for it. It spreads faster, comes back more often, and currently has fewer treatment options, mostly chemotherapy.

The new compound: how it works

The compound, known as diselenide 7, is a type of organoselenium compound (made using selenium, a trace element also found in some plants).

What does it do?

Stops cancer cells from growing: It blocks two major pathways (Akt/mTOR and ERK) that cancer cells use to multiply.

Weakens cancer cells: It creates oxidative stress that damages their DNA and weakens their energy-making structures.

Reduces inflammation: Inflammation helps cancer spread, and this compound brings it down.

Prevents cancer spread: It reduces the formation of new blood vessels that tumours need to grow and spread.

Results from animal studies

When tested on mice with breast cancer, the compound showed encouraging results:

Tumour size became smaller.

The cancer spread less within the body.

Mice treated with the compound lived longer compared to untreated ones.

The importance of this research

The aggressive nature of TNBC, coupled with the lack of treatment options, is a major concern. The outcomes in most cases are unfavourable. The development of such compounds provides a significant level of hope. As worrisome as this discovery is, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done so it can be applied to humans. It is, however, very promising in terms of developing new treatments for aggressive breast cancer in a more targeted and effective way.

With this discovery, the Indian scientists have taken a crucial step in advancing cancer research. This discovery remains experimental, but it brings hope for aggressive cancers like TNBC because its treatment could be more effective in the future, thus improving patient outcomes.