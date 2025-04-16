Breast cancer: Importance of regular screening, factors that contribute to cancer recurrence If breast cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, the condition can be treated and cured. However, there's always a risk that one might develop the condition again. Read on to know the importance of regular screening and factors that lead to cancer recurrence.

Breast cancer is a form of cancer that begins in the breast. These cells grow abnormally and out of control and eventually leads to the formation of tumours. When these tumours are not treated, it can spread throughout the body and become fatal. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 670 000 deaths globally in 2022.

If breast cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, the condition can be treated and cured. However, there's always a risk that one might develop the condition again. Breast cancer recurrence is seen in several cases. Recently, Tahira Kashyap, writer and filmmaker took to Instagram to share that her breast cancer has relapsed for the second time, seven years after her first diagnosis. Sharing her diagnosis on World Health Day, she added 'let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves'.

Speaking to India TV News, Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director of Surgical Oncology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi speaks on the importance of regular screening and factors that lead to cancer recurrence.

Importance of regular screening

Regular screening plays an important role in the early detection and management of cancer. Detecting cancer at an early stage often improves treatment outcomes, increases survival rates and allows for less aggressive therapies. For people with a history of cancer, periodic screenings are equally important as they help in monitoring for any signs of recurrence or secondary cancers.

Factors that contribute to cancer recurrence

Cancer recurrence can be influenced by a variety of factors including the type and stage of the original cancer, the biological characteristics of the tumour, the effectiveness of the initial treatment and whether all cancerous cells were successfully eradicated. Lifestyle factors, genetic predisposition and comorbidities can also impact recurrence risk.

How many times can cancer relapse?

There is no fixed number of times that cancer can relapse. Some cancers may recur just once, while others can relapse multiple times. Each recurrence may differ in behaviour and may require a different treatment approach. That's why long-term follow-up, ongoing screenings and a personalised care plan are important for patients even after they are in remission.

