Treat diabetes naturally at home with Swami Ramdev's effective yoga tips

During the time when the world is facing a deadly pandemic of coronavirus, the government has issued a nationwide lockdown in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19. Studies have revealed that out of 3 patients infected with coronavirus, one has been suffering from diabetes. There are many reasons that a person suffers from diabetes. According to Swami Ramdev, there are three main reasons for diabetes, first genetic, second unhealthy lifestyle and third, due to a prolonged illness, you adopt an unhealthy lifestyle due to which your immunity gets weakened. Due to this, the risk of blood sugar gets increased. While there have been many treatments for diabetes in medical science, yoga guru Swami Ramdev suggests treating it at home naturally by doing yoga asanas and pranayamas.

According to Swami Ramdev, diabetes can be easily overcome by doing 5 pranayamas and 5 yoga asanas daily. These yoga tips will help get rid of all types of diabetes by staying at home. Along with these Yogasanas, drink a kada (decoction) of Giloy, Basil, Pepper and Ashwagandha. In Pranayama, Swami Ramdev suggests doing Bhastrika, Udgith, Bhramari, Kapalabhati and Anulom vilom to treat diabetes.

Yogasanas for Diabetes

Mandukasana- By doing this asana, the pancreas will generate the required juices which will help cure diabetes. It improves the digestive system and increases immunity. Do this for 5–10 minutes. Vakra Asana- By doing this asana, the entire body along with back, stomach, will remain healthy. It maintains weight, makes the backbone flexible. Do this asana for half a minute from one side. Then do it from the other side. Uttanapadasana- By doing this asana, you will get rid of the problem of constipation along with diabetes. Pawanmuktasana- With a strong spinal cord, the pancreas keeps working effectively by doing this asana. By doing this, you will get relief from abdominal fat. It also helps in increasing blood circulation which helps in keeping your heart healthy. Naukasana- Not just it removes stomatch fat but also helps in improving digestion. Added benefits are relief from back pain and gas problems. Gomukhasana​- It helps in curing cervical spondylitis apart from cleaning your lungs. Surya Namaskar- It has a lot of benefits including an increase in energy level, improving blood circulation, making the body flexible, and making the skin naturally glowing.

Home Remedies for Diabetes

Add onion juice, lemon juice, ginger juice, garlic juice and cook them together. After this, mix an equal quantity of honey in it and keep it to cool. Consume one teaspoon of this mixture daily to control cholesterol levels and get rid of heart diseases with act as a catalyst for diabetic patients.

Take 1 bitter gourd, 1 cucumber and 1 tomato. Add the juice of these three with 10-12 Sahabahar flowers, a little aloe vera, ashwagandha, basil, amla, giloy juice and consume it on an empty stomach. You can also make only cucumber, bitter gourd and tomato juice if you want.

Eat 2-3 leaves of Gulmarg herb.

Consume berries, vinegar and kernels. This will create insulin in the pancreas naturally.

If you want to eat honey, do not eat more than 1 teaspoon.

Acupressure Points for Diabetes

The pancreas is on the left side in the body so Swami Ramdev suggests pressing the area under the little finger of the left hand for five minutes daily. Or, press the area for two and a half in the morning and evening each.

Apart from the hand, the acupressure point is present in the foot. He suggests pressing the area 5 inches below the fourth finger in the sole of the left foot.

