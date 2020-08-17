Treat Arthritis and Joint Pain with Swami Ramdev's effective yoga asanas

Arthritis and joint pain become very common as one age. From feeling the pain while sitting or standing to swellings in the joint, people are increasingly suffering from joint pain. Neck, back, knee, wrists pain have become overtly common during the lockdown because of long working hours. Sitting in one position for work for long hours is also a reason for people suffering from arthritis.

Arthritis is of two types. One is osteoarthritis that results from the breakdown of the cartilage and the other is rheumatoid arthritis which is caused by weak immunity. The reason behind all this is the lack of exercise and a bad lifestyle. Swami Ramdev, in a special show on India TV, shares effective yoga asanas and pranayamas that are effective in treating Arthritis and joint pain.

Yoga asanas for Arthritis and back pain

Swami Ramdev claims that sukshma vyayamas are very effective in keeping the joints flexible and protects the body from arthritis. He suggests doing yoga asanas like tadasanas, chakki asana, sthit konasana, makrasana, bhujangasana, markatasana, setubandh asana and uttanpadasana to treat neck, back and knee pain.

Pranayamas to relieve joint pain

Swami Ramdev says that pranayamas maintain proper blood circulation in the body which helps keep our organs healthy. He suggests starting the day with surya namaskar and then perform pranayamas like kapalbhati, anulom vilom, and bhastrika for effective results. He says that one can do kapalbhati for half an hour to one hour. He also suggests increasing the number of pranayamas every week as your body gets used to it.

