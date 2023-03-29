Tinnitus: Know symptoms, causes and more about this buzzing sound In ear

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tinnitus: Know the symptoms, prevention, and more

Tinnitus is a medical condition that causes individuals to hear a variety of sounds such as ringing, roaring, clicking, or buzzing in their ears. These sounds can range from faint to loud, low or high-pitched, and are usually only heard by the individual experiencing them. Although initially not too bothersome, if left untreated, this condition can worsen and significantly impact one's quality of life. This common condition affects 15-20% of the population, with the elderly being more susceptible to it.

It is crucial to recognize that tinnitus is not a disease but a symptom of underlying auditory issues. Various abnormalities in the auditory system, including the ear, auditory nerves, and areas of the brain responsible for sound processing, can cause tinnitus.

Here are some symptoms of Tinnitus

Hearing a ringing, buzzing, or humming sound in one or both ears: This is the primary symptom of tinnitus. The sound can be occasional or continuous and its pitch and volume may fluctuate.

Perceiving the sound to be coming from inside the head: The sound may seem to be coming from inside the head, rather than from an external source.

Difficulty sleeping due to persistent noise: Tinnitus can make it difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep, leading to fatigue and other health problems.

Difficulty concentrating on tasks due to the distraction of the sound: The persistent noise can be distracting, making it difficult to focus on tasks such as reading, writing, or working.

Feeling stressed or anxious because of the noise: Tinnitus can cause stress, anxiety, and depression, especially when it is severe or constant.

Prevention from Tinnitus

Tinnitus is commonly associated with underlying conditions like hearing loss related to aging, ear injuries, or issues with the circulatory system.

To prevent this condition,

Protect your hearing: Exposure to loud noises can damage the hair cells in the inner ear, leading to hearing loss and tinnitus. To prevent this, it's important to protect your ears by wearing earplugs or other protective devices in noisy environments, such as at concerts or while using power tools.

Manage stress: Stress can make tinnitus worse, so finding ways to manage stress, such as through relaxation techniques, exercise, or counseling, can be beneficial.

Avoid toxic drugs: Certain medications, such as certain antibiotics and cancer drugs, can cause tinnitus. To prevent tinnitus, it's important to avoid these drugs or reduce their dosage when possible.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle: Eating a healthy diet, getting regular exercise, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can help reduce your risk of tinnitus.

